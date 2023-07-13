





For some time, Hard Rock Cafes have been serving a Messi Burger to honor Lionel Messi, the soccer legend. Recently, Hard Rock Café Orlando, along with other Hard Rock Cafes and Hotels, launched a new Messi Chicken Sandwich.

Hard Rock International teamed up again with the global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi. This time, they launched a new namesake menu item, “Made For You by Leo Messi” – the Messi Chicken Sandwich.

This new “Milanese style” Chicken Sandwich draws inspiration from Messi’s favorite Argentinean dishes growing up. This new sandwich arrives to be timed with Lionel Messi joining Major League Soccer (MLS). So, foodies and soccer fans worldwide can order this new Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining.

Messi Chicken Sandwich – $19.99

The new Messi Chicken Sandwich will make a nice double feature with the Messi Burger at Hard Rock Cafes. The Messi Chicken Sandwich features a crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and herbed aioli. The touches of fresh tomatoes and arugula combined with a toasted artisan bun complete this new menu item.

Messi Burger – $19.99

Since March, Hard Rock Café has sold the Messi Burger. This burger consists of two double-stack beef patties, provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion, and Hard Rock Café’s signature spicy, smoky sauce. Both the sandwich and the burger come with a side of fries.

As you might expect, Hard Rock Café Orlando will promote Lionel Messi more with his new contract to play with Hard Rock Café Orlando Serving New Lionel Messi Chicken Sandwich matches timing-wise with Messi signing with Inter Miami CF in the MLS. The marketing with Messi and Hard Rock Café has intensified over the last several months.

As part of the campaign, Hard Rock International has released a television commercial directed by Marco Grandia and the Yes, We’re Open agency titled “Something New is Cooking.” This campaign stars Lionel Messi. Also, this currently airs in local markets around the world.

Lionel Messi

“I’m thrilled to bring the flavors of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” said Lionel Messi, the world-renowned soccer sensation and international icon. “There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

“Leo Messi is not just one of the greatest athletes and cultural icons on the planet, he’s also an ambassador who aligns very closely with our values as an organization,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are extremely honored to partner with someone who embodies the champion and winning spirit in all facets of his professional and personal life, and we look forward to welcoming him to the U.S. as part of our extended Hard Rock family.”

If the Messi Chicken Sandwich brings as much unique flavor as the Messi Burger, Hard Rock Café Orlando guests should enjoy this addition to the menu. This rings especially true since we have previously enjoyed special burgers and sandwiches, like the John Wick-inspired Wagyu-Yaga Burger, at Hard Rock Café.

We look forward to trying this new chicken sandwich on our next Hard Rock Café Orlando trip. As always, eat like you mean it!