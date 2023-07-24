Review: Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise at Minion Café Orlando







Illumination’s Minion Café presents guests with many beautiful touches that Minion fans will enjoy. The Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise entrée at Illumination’s Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida provides a strange nod to the “Minions” movies.

In an odd plot point in the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” a unique chicken character emerges on the scene. Stuart, the Minion, plays a prominent role in the plot point of the movie. Universal Orlando chefs devised an entrée for Illumination’s Minion Café called Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Chicken Surprise using that idea.

Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise – $16.99

Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise consists of a Szechuan glazed rotisserie chicken and stir-fried vegetable lo mein. Based on the history of this quick service location, we suspect that the chefs utilize the same rotisserie cooking equipment previously in Universal Studios Classic Monsters Café.

The major strength of Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise revolves around portion size. Compared to other menu items at Minion Café and other quick service options, this one provides the most significant amount of food. The chicken portion could be shared between two people if desired. Unlike some other entrees here (looking at you – Mel’s Meatball Mountain), the portion size has remained consistent since Minion Café soft opened in mid-June.

The chicken avoids the classic theme park dry chicken issue. Also, the skin soaks up the Szechuan flavor. This does leave the chicken itself lacking flavor a bit, however. The chicken with this entrée does not match the quality at Thunder Falls Terrace over at Universal Islands of Adventure. Still, the chicken should not be considered poor.

When the food arrives, the aroma of the chicken and lo mein indicates to your senses that you made an excellent choice ordering this.

When eating this entrée, we found the stir-fry portion the best. We appreciated the large portion size and lack of dryness with the chicken. Still, we expected below-average noodles and vegetables. We experienced above-average quality with those. The noodles, in combination with the stir-fried vegetables, work very well.

Conclusion About This Entree at Minion Café

Though Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise does not count as groundbreaking, this makes an excellent option for people looking for a filling meal at Illumination’s Minion Café. Still, like most items at Minion Café, the price point is a dollar or two higher than one would expect for the quality of the meal received.

Nevertheless, Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise provides a solid quick service level meal. We have included some other reviews from Illumination’s Minion Cafe below. As always, eat like you mean it!