Review: Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower Illumination’s Minion Cafe Universal Studios Florida







Illumination’s Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida has been open for a few weeks now. Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower, a vegan entrée, stands out as one of the entrées we have enjoyed at Minion Café.

The Minion Cafe makes an excellent place to enjoy some nice theming and decent quick-service dining. The menu offers something for everyone. A surprisingly good dining choice comes as Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower. Carl, the Minion, appears in several of the “Despicable Me” movies and both “Minion” movies. He first popped on the screen as a small, one-eyed minion with spiked hair. Carl shines as the Minion wearing flashing lights on his head and uses a megaphone to say “Bee-do.”.

Despite that zaniness, Carl must have some skill as a vegan chef. The Illumination’s Minion Café entrée in this name features crispy cauliflower florets. Even if you avoid vegetables, these breaded florets taste good. The cauliflower comes with sweet and spicy chili sauce, coconut blue rice, Thai cucumbers, and edamame. This entrée costs $15.99.

So How Was Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower at Minion Cafe?

We found all the components of this quick service entrée above normal expectations. The fact that this entrée qualifies as vegan comes as a large bonus also.

We preferred the sauce with this to the salmon dish, also on the menu, which comes with a similar sauce. The sauce offers the right touch of sweetness for this entrée. We found the cauliflower to be prepared very well on the three times we tried it.

Still, this menu item brings a common characteristic of Universal Orlando Resort’s well-designed food. If you take a bite with all the components contained within, this dish provides a great unique flavor. However, we found some of the ingredients on their own lacked enough flavor to carry the day.

Despite that, this vegan entrée makes a solid addition to the Universal Studios Florida quick service lineup. Remember that this place strongly suggests mobile orders for your food and beverage table delivery. After being seated by the team members, we recommend you take a different approach.

We suggest making sure you know your table number. Then, go to the small counter near the Minion Café entrance. Speak to a team member and order your food and beverage. After that, team members will bring your order to your table. We experience a far better ordering process that way. We will continue to order that way until the Universal Orlando Resort mobile order system improves.

After you visit Illumination’s Minion Café, let us know about your experience. In addition, you can read our review of the El Macho Salsa y Salsa Ropa Vieja to get a feel for the food at Illumination’s Minion Café. As always, eat like you mean it!