Minion Cafe Opens at Universal Studios Florida







Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida grew one step closer to completion. The Minion Cafe opened for guests to enjoy on June 15 with plenty of Despicable menu items.

The Minion Café opened in the former location of the Universal Studios Classic Monster’s Café. However, several major adjustments have been made to this structure. We have watched for weeks as the Minion Land facades and gift shop have come to life.

Like the walls of Jericho in sacred text tradition, the walls around Minion Café fell. Okay, they were removed overnight. Guests could see the Minion Café and other food and beverage options on Illuminations Avenue with the walls gone.

Opening Day at Minion Cafe

The Minion Café opened at 10:30. This will be the standard opening time for this quick service location. We walked into the Minion Café as the second group of guests. The team members greeted us with cheers. In addition, the team members worked hard, doing a good job all day.

Then, we mobile ordered our food, as required by this location. We sat down and prepared for a fun morning.

Interior of Minion Cafe

In simple terms, this place looks cute. Minion Café plays into the nature of the playful and mischievous Minions.

In contrast to the formerly dark interior of that quick service location, the Minion Café looks bright. To create that effect, more windows and skylights were added to the dining location. The interior looks clean and modern, with many nods to the “Minion” and “Despicable Me” movies.

Minion Café offers something for everybody in this entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto:

The Kitchen – where guests will glimpse the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu.

The Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space, including everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items.

The Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more. Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

Minion Café Menu

As expected, the menu features many “Minion” and “Despicable Me” themed food and beverage items. The menu looks like this:

Despica-Bowls

Kevin’s Chopa Chopa Salad – $15.99 –purple cabbage and arugula with tomatoes, cucumber, edamame, crispy pork belly, pulled rotisserie chicken, green plantain chips, and a mustard ale vinaigrette

El Macho’s Salsa y Salsa Ropa Vieja – $17.99- ropa vieja braised beef with tomato cucumber salad, cilantro rice, and tostones

Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower – $15.99 –crispy cauliflower florets with sweet & spicy chili sauce, coconut blue rice, Thai cucumbers, and edamame

Lucy’s Top Secret Salmon – $19.99- wood grilled Atlantic salmon, coconut blue rice, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and lipstick taser sauce

Otto’s Noodle Bowl – $17.99 -slow roasted porchetta, udon noodles, tare egg, cilantro, roast corn, and shrimp dumpling within tonkotsu broth

Chicken Stuart’s Szechuan Surprise – $16.99- Szechuan glazed rotisserie chicken and stir-fried vegetable lo mein

Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup – $14.99 – green tomato soup, crispy pork belly, tomato gummy bear, basil oil served with a pimento cheddar grilled cheese sandwich

Handhelds

Uncle Dru’s Belly Fillin’ Pork Sandwich – $14.99- slow roasted porchetta, chimichurri sauce, mustard aioli, apple butter, bacon jam, and arugula on a Hawaiian pretzel bun served with green plantain chips

Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich – $15.99-French onion dipped roast beef, caramelized onions, secret sauce, and cheesy blast pimento cheese on a cheddar & onion roll

Off the Flames

Mel’s Meatball Mountain – $14.99- wood oven baked stuffed pizza with meatballs, basil, fresh mozzarella and marinara

Sides

Minion Tots – $5.49

Coconut Blue Rice – $2.99

Plantain Chips – $3.99

Mini Banana – $1.99

Desserts

Fluffy Unicorn Cupcake – $5.99-confetti cupcake with vanilla & bubble gum icing, topped with a chocolate unicorn horn

Minion Swiss Roll – $7.99- vanilla cake with a pineapple cardamom whipped ganache and a passion fruit “banana” with a chocolate shell

Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff – $6.99 –filled with a chocolate whipped ganache

Otto’s Pet Rock – $8.99 –peanut butter mousse, strawberry jelly, crushed peanuts, and banana cake dipped in a chocolate shell

Beverages

Single Serve Coca-Cola Freestyle® cup – $4.49

H20+ Premium – $6.00

Perrier® – $5.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice – $3.29

Minute Maid Apple Juice – $3.29

Powerade Fruit Punch – $5.50

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast – $5.50

2% Milk – $3.69

Chocolate Milk – $3.69

Hot Beverages

coffee, decaf coffee, hot cocoa, hot tea

Specialty Beverages

Antidote – $6.99

PX-41 Punch – $6.99

Beer

Canned Beer

Modelo Especial 10.50

Wells Banana Bread 10.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 9.50

High Noon Peach Hard Seltzer – $11.25

Wine

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – $9.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay – $9.00

Mini Minions – Kid’s Meals

(each kid’s meals comes with Minion tots and a mini banana.

Mini Boss’ Mega Melt – $8.99 –pimento cheddar grilled cheese

Mr. Gru’s PB & Jelly – $8.99– pressed peanut butter & Gru’s jelly

Freedonia Festival of Mac & Cheese – $8.99 -mini shells tossed in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

Shrunken Moonballs – $8.99 -mini meatballs in marinara over spaghetti.

Minion Cafe Food

The Minions Café conveys an entirely different setting from the former Monsters Café. The menu at Minion Café reflects a tendency to serve non-traditional theme park cuisine. After our first day visiting Minion Café, we found Uncle Dru’s Belly Fillin’ Pork Sandwich the best option.

The food tastes fine overall. However, we wanted to be overwhelmed by the great new food. However, the food makes a good choice regarding theme park dining. Nonetheless, our initial reaction places this quick service falls below places like Today Café at Universal Studios Florida.

Minion Cafe Conclusion

In future articles, we will present more detailed reviews of the individual menu items. The Minion Café makes a great addition to Universal Studios Florida. This pairs with the rest of Minion Land and Minion Blast, opening later this summer. As always, eat like you mean it!