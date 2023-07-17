Review: Otto’s Noodle Bowl Illumination’s Minion Cafe Universal Studios Florida







Otto the Minion faces danger in “Minions: the Rise of Gru.” Perhaps due to Otto the Minion’s bravery, Illumination’s Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida serves guests Otto’s Noodle Bowl.

Illumination’s Minion Café opened in June, along with most of Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida. With Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast soft opening, completing the Minion Land for guests to enjoy the theming, the fun, and the food at Minion Café.

Otto’s Noodle Bowl at Illumination’s Minion Café – $17.99

Otto inspired one of the more interesting entrees at Illumination’s Minion Café. Otto’s Noodle Bowl involves final preparation when the team member brings it to your table.

According to the menu, this Minion-inspired menu item consists of slow-roasted porchetta, udon noodles, tare egg, cilantro, roast corn, shrimp dumpling, and tonkotsu broth. We stress that those are the ingredients according to the menu description. However, we doubt this entrée includes authentic tonkotsu broth or actual udon noodles.

Still, that might be too large of a task for a theme park quick service operation. Nonetheless, we prefer a menu description to reflect the components accurately.

So, what should theme park visitors expect when they order Otto’s Noodle Bowl? The flavors within the bowl supply guests with a slightly elevated version of a standard noodle-based soup. The team members taking the cute bowl off the noodles and pouring broth in the bowl is nice.

Regarding the key components, the porchetta and egg taste above average but nothing amazing. We found the rest of the ingredients to be just okay. The common reaction of most theme park media or food bloggers about Otto’s Noodle Bowl equated to finding the dish simply adequate. Another common concern about Otto’s Noodle Bowl related to the main components and the broth often merely warm and not hot.

We cannot recommend this dish as one of the better options at Illumination’s Minion Café. Still, we did not feel the entrée lacked merit either. If we sound wishy-washy, that reflects our experiences with Otto’s Noodle Bowl. We would select something else.

Nonetheless, Otto’s Noodle Bowl makes a safe choice for less adventurous eaters. We previously wrote reviews about El Macho Salsa y Salsa Ropa Vieja and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower entree if you would like to find out more about menu items at Illumination’s Minion Cafe. As always, eat like you mean it!