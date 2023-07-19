Review: Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup Minion Café Universal Studios Florida







One of the more divisive entrées at Illumination’s Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida continues to be Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup.

Illumination’s Minion Café soft opened in mid-June at Universal Studios Florida. This place serves a variety of Minion-inspired menu items. The décor of the Minion Café looks bright and, of course, yellow in many areas. This makes a notable change from the former Universal Studios Classic Monsters Café that it replaced.

The inspiration for the Universal Orlando Minion Café entrée, Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup, comes from the last “Despicable Me” movie. In that movie, Agnes, one of Gru’s daughters, makes an awful concoction for Gru and Lucy for their “honeymoon.” It contained gummy bears, for example, and looked less than appetizing. In the movie, Gru eats it like all good parents should eat special food made by their children.

Universal Orlando created an entrée called Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup that will not be that unappealing. Still, some people like it, and others do not care for it. We have tried it on four separate occasions.

Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup at Illumination’s Minion Cafe

Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup costs $14.99 before applicable. It consists of green tomato soup, some crispy pork belly, a tomato gummy bear, and basil oil. This soup comes with a pimento cheddar grilled cheese sandwich.

The concept of tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich brings up ideas of comfort food. The Universal chefs took the horrible image from the movie and decided to use green tomatoes as the base to resemble Anges’ soup in the movie. The chefs also took the idea of sweet gummy bears and converted them to a tomato gummy bear to pair with the soup.

Overall, the soup tastes fine. If you are concerned about the green tomato aspect, we did not find the taste much different than standard tomato soup. The basil oil brings the soup together. The crispy pork belly added texture. Yet, we found the flavor inconsistent with the pork belly when we tried it. On all occasions, we ordered this, the gummy bear provided little additional flavors and lost its shape soon after being placed in the soup.

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

The grilled pimento cheese showed promise. We love using pimento cheese to change up the standard grilled cheese. However, the waffle-pressed, smaller grilled cheese sandwich disappointed us due to the small portion size. For $15, we expected a larger sandwich.

Even on subsequent occasions, we felt the sandwich portion size hinder this entrée. Some guests express that the sandwich seems dry. Nonetheless, it pairs well with the soup.

In fact, the sandwich flavor dipped in the soup brings the most enjoyable sensations to your taste buds. However, unless you embrace the flavor of the soup and the grilled cheese together, you may find yourself unimpressed by this menu item.

We have friends that enjoyed that entrée far more than we did. In chatting with frequent visitors to Illumination’s Minion Café, the opinions for and against this entrée are split 50/50. We would suggest Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower or El Macho’s Salsa y Salsa Ropa Vieja over this entrée at illumination’ Minion Café.

Recently, we also reviewed Otto’s Noodle Bowl at Minion Café. The cute name and environment of this quick-service restaurant make for an enjoyable time overall. As always, eat like you mean it!