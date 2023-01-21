Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival at Universal Orlando CityWalk

The Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest started setting up at Universal Orlando CityWalk on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The schedule for the Premier League fan festival involves two days, Jan 21 & 22. I found myself fortunate enough to attend the first day of this event. This event demanded registration in advance but cost nothing.

The event happened mainly on the second level area of CityWalk, where Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Pat O’Brien’s are located. Most of this area converted to a Premier League party zone with activities all along the level. Each day, the event starts at 6:00 a.m. Yes, you read that correctly! 6:00 a.m. serves as the start time. Guests were allowed entry to the parking garages at 4:00 a.m. With Premier League matches starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, the studio team began producing their show at 7:00 a.m.

Also, the activations started at 6:00 a.m. each day. These activations involved sponsors who offered activities for guests. These occurred from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day. Many activities for Premier League fans to enjoy were set up for them. For example, participants can get photos with the Premier League Trophy, win prizes, support causes, and play games.

Also, if you want an excellent environment to watch all the Premier League matches for the weekend, Premier League Mornings Live fan fest has you covered. Matches were shown on multiple screens in the CityWalk area. No matter which matches you desire to watch, at least one screen shows it. The opening match on Saturday pitted Chelsea against Liverpool. Plenty of fans of both teams cheered their players on.

Though queues for food and beverage tended to move slowly, many options were available for participants. Several of the CityWalk restaurants opened early just for Premier League Mornings Live participants.

I joked with a theme park friend about this being the type of event Voodoo Doughnut creates a special doughnut. However, I had not heard of one being done. However, through a bit of luck, I enjoyed the first one served that day. Also, before the Chelsea-Liverpool match, I joked about it being a nil-nil tie for a final score. I had a good day in terms of predictions.

For Premier League fans, this event brings incredible opportunities and fun. This event created quite a crowd in the CityWalk area of Universal Orlando. The synergy of NBCUniversal on display shows the growing power of the company. If you come to visit an event like this at Universal Orlando, please be kind to team members. Overall, with the exception of lack of speed in terms of food and beverage service, Universal Orlando handled the first day of this event very well.

Have you ever attended a Premier League Mornings Live fan fest? How interested are you in attending one? Let us know in the comments below.