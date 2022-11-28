Premier League Fan Festival Coming to Universal Orlando

The international football (soccer) Premier League will hold a Fan Festival at Universal Orlando on January 21 and 22, 2023. NBC Sports and the Premier League are heading to Orlando, Florida for the next Premier League Mornings Live fan festival. The two-day fan event will take place at Universal CityWalk, Universal Orlando Resort’s entertainment complex, and features live action from Premier League fixtures presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo. NBC Sports’ Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe & Tim Howard Will Be on location for Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays.

The event will also feature the Premier League Trophy, club mascots, and free activities suitable for families. Soccer fans can attend the event for free. However, they will need to register. Registration for the event will open in late December. Currently, we have no more details about that process.

For those unfamiliar, Premier League offers some of the best international football action around the world. The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling international football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities, and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere, and is available to watch in 880 million in 188 countries.

The Orlando fan festival is the eighth Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League. This will be the second one this season after the one in Philadelphia last month. Previous fan festivals were held in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, and Los Angeles. More than 50,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events to date, which create a unique matchday experience for fans on-site and display the energy and passion of the Premier League for millions watching at home.

Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters, said, “Premier League Mornings Live is our way of giving dedicated football fans in the U.S., who get up early in the morning to watch their teams in action, a unique Premier League matchday experience. We are excited to head to Orlando for this next Fan Fest with NBC Sports and give supporters there the opportunity to take part in free and fun activity at the iconic Universal CityWalk.”

Chief Marketing Officer, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal, Jenny Storms, added: “Coming off a record number of supporters last month in Center City in Philadelphia, we are thrilled to partner with the Premier League to bring Fan Fest to an NBCUniversal destination – Universal Orlando Resorts – for the first time. The Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and so much more to see and do – it will be an experience of a lifetime at Universal Orlando.” As you can read, the potential for NBCUniversal synergy with this will be obvious.

Also, Thom Bossell posted a video from the Premier League on his twitter.

The Premier League coming to Universal Orlando CITYWALK @premierleague @PLinUSA @UniversalORL Save the dates: January 21-22, 2023 The two-day fan event will take place at Universal CityWalk, featuring live action from Premier League fixtures pic.twitter.com/X86YspXMw8 — Thom Boessel 🇺🇸 (@ThomBoessel) November 28, 2022

During this fan event, soccer fans from across the country can interact with the event by sharing their #MyPLMorning on social media, from wherever they are watching. Select viewer photos will be appear on-air throughout the weekend of this event.

The Premier League matches for that weekend will be:

AFC Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v. Manchester United

Crystal Palace v. Newcastle United

Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v. Brentford

Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool v. Chelsea

Manchester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton v. Aston Villa

West Ham United v. Everton.

Final dates, times, and viewing platform information for the fixtures shall be confirmed in the coming weeks. Also, based on similar events held at Universal Orlando, we should expect the big screen above NBC Sports Grill and Brew to feature action on the pitch all weekend.

Guests should expect more promotions from NBC Sports and Universal Orlando Resort over the next few weeks regarding this event. If you have wanted to participate in Premier League Fan Festival, this could be your chance. Will you be attending? Let us know in the comments below, please.