Review: Coffee Cake Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut Universal Orlando CityWalk

Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando always continues to create new doughnuts for guests to try. The Coffee Cake Doughnut is the latest addition of a seasonal doughnut here.

The Coffee Cake Doughnut functions as the national chain’s monthly doughnut for January. At this point, we do not know how long this specialty doughnut will be around in Orlando. With Mardi Gras season starting Feb. 4 at Universal Orlando, logic dictates that a new doughnut will appear then. However, Voodoo Doughnut Orlando does not immediately remove previous specialty doughnuts when a new seasonal one hits the menu.

This doughnut starts as one of the plain cake doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut. Then, the doughnut receives some maple icing, simple cake crumbles, and a dash of cinnamon. This doughnut costs $3.15.

Based on Voodoo Doughnut’s inconsistency with toppings and the nature of a plain cake doughnut, a fear of the doughnut being too dry hovered over trying this. Before tasting it, I expected the flavors to be good, but would it lack moisture to create a balance?

On the day I ordered this doughnut, the doughnut looked decent but nothing special. The cake crumbles functioned like their name—they crumbled off my doughnut way too fast. My feeble attempts at decent photos suffered.

As expected, the maple frosting shined with this doughnut. Voodoo Doughnut consistently offers a tremendous maple-flavored frosting on their doughnuts, like other maple doughnuts, including the vegan one.

The cinnamon flavor with my doughnut worked well for this lover of cinnamon. I tasted a large amount of it. This contrasts with several guest reports I received before doing this review.

This cake doughnut brought a bit of a crispy texture on edge. However, the interior of this cake doughnut avoids potential dryness issues. Even as someone that prefers raised yeast doughnuts, I found the interior very well prepared. The only real negative of this doughnut involves losing crumble toppings too fast.

This doughnut makes an excellent seasonal addition to the Voodoo Doughnut lineup at the Universal Orlando CityWalk location. This will not become many people’s favorite doughnut here, but it makes a solid change of pace for doughnut lovers. In terms of coffee cake breakfast options at Orlando area theme parks, these fail to match the Morning Coffee Cake Cookie quality at Gideons; Bakehouse. Still, the Coffee Cake Doughnut costs about half as much.

