HHN Food Options Orlando 2023- Are We Brave Enough For This Year?







In recent years, Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food and beverage options have improved from basic options to some well-themed and tasty creations. Universal Orlando Resort placed several of the HHN food and beverage menus for people to see this morning. Let us find out about them together in preparation for spooky nights.

Before we delve into the HHN food menus, we must state one thing. Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in Florida soon. This storm could cause major damage. With the event starting this Friday, some changes may be in the process of being made at the time of writing this article. We know the large HHN medallion that hangs at the entrance to Universal Studios Florida has been taken down.

For example, one HHN food and beverage booth may have been taken down overnight in preparation for the storm. We expected some “Colonial” themed food and beverage at that location. However, we understand that tough decisions must be made in the interest of safety for all as Hurricane Idalia approaches. With tomorrow being the day for the Universal Orlando team member preview, that special event might be limited in scope for the safety of everyone.

Halloween Horror Nights Food

Despite those important facts, this article is supposed to be about Halloween Horror Nights food. In case you missed this fact somehow, we like food. We also enjoy creative, non-traditional theme park food. The Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food and beverage list for 2023 makes an impressive statement. Some of the options sound delightful. Of course, some of the HHN food and beverage sounds like we will regret our decisions in the morning.

We will try to guide you as you decide what to eat at Halloween Horror Nights. However, we have not tried any of these yet.

The queue for food and beverage at HHN can be long. After waiting in a queue to experience the “Stranger Things 4” HHN house, a wait of 40 minutes for below-average food and beverage sounds unpleasant.

We will not know anything for sure about the Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage until opening night, September 1. Still, we can make some educated guesses at this point. Since the Taste of Terror events have been happening, we have seen and heard a lot about the HHN food previewed during those events. Below we will list what we know and some things we have concluded from the placement of food and beverage booths and trailers.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Midway Delights “Eats and Treats” HHN Food

This food location can be found near the Universal Music Plaza Stage. From what we know about Dr. Oddfellow, selecting some food from one of his traveling carnivals sounds risky. Based on the name of some of these food options, our concerns about risky food look wise.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Carn”EVIL” Dog – a red hot dog in a Funfetti hot dog bun, Kool-Aid pickles, bubblegum mustard, and potato sticks. This costs $10.49.

Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries – Sour sugar-seasoned funnel fries with apple pie filling, sour apple ice cream, and streusel. This treat serves as a conglomeration of various carnival foods. This qualifies as vegetarian and costs $9.99.

“This Oddfellow-themed offering is a churro funnel fry and sour apple carnival-feel dessert that is super delicious,” Chef Robert Martinez, executive chef of research and development, says. “It’s kind of like you’re eating this twisted apple pie.”

This food and beverage location will also feature the standard specialty beverages like Voodoo Brewing Company Lacto-Kooler, a fan favorite from last year.

Stellar Bar

The Stellar Bar, also located near the Universal Music Plaza Stage, offers some unique creations in terms of HHN food. This 1980’s 1980s-themed food and beverage location will have cocktails.

Cheddar Jalapeno Hellfire Club – Jalapeno cheddar bread with shaved pork shoulder, crispy potato sticks, spicy mayo, pineapple chutney, and muenster cheese. The cost for guests will be $13.99.

This Stellar Bar offers a signature drink. The Peanut Butter Smuggler contains New Amsterdam Vodka, hot honey, lime juice, raspberry, and peanut butter syrups. this can be purchased as a single serve or with an HHN refillable cup ($12.50 or $16.50). ‘

Murray’s Brain Tonic beverage fits this HHN booth’s theme. This drink includes New Amsterdam Vodka, peach brandy, triple sec, club soda, grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters, garnished with grapefruit bitters. This costs $14.25. Guests can also buy wine from this booth.

Surfer Boy Pizza

If you have a 1980’s 1980s-themed Stellar Bar, then Surfer Boy Pizza cannot be far away. In fact, the Surfer Boy Pizza resides in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida. If you watched “Stranger Things” season four, then you should expect certain toppings on the pizza at this booth. You would be correct, dude! However, the Taste of Terror participants we polled thought the pizza was average. They suggested other items ahead of this.

Surfer Boy Pizza – French Bread style pizza with crispy spam, pineapple chutney, jalapeño scallions, and mozzarella. This costs $9.99.

Surfer Boy Vegan Pizza – French bread-style pizza with vegan sausage crumbles, pineapple jalapeno, and mozzarella. This also costs 9.99. A cheese pizza version can be purchased for $8.99.

Yuri’s Favorite – This sweet treat contains chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and Reese’s pieces. This HHN sweet treat costs $5.99.

Surfer Boy Pizza Tropical Dream Punch – A blend of pineapple, coconut, and orange juices with a hint of rum. Guests can enjoy this for $12.50 for a single-serve 12 oz. size. If ordering when buying a 20 oz. refillable cup, it will cost $16.50 with $12.50 for refill after that. A non-alcoholic version costs $8.00. All other standard HHN 2023 beverages can be found here also.

Yeti: Campground Kills HHN Food Booth

Right next door to Surfer Boy Pizza, guests can brave the Yeti-themed food location. If you visit this HHN food and beverage booth, we hope you like the theme park poutine. Taste of Terror participants said the poutine was good.

Bloody Campground Poutine – Crispy fries topped with Asian-inspired gravy, char sui roasted pork, cheese curds, scallions, and crispy chilis. These cost $9.99.

Burnt Ends Poutine (Vegan) – Crispy fries topped with beefless burnt ends, gravy, vegan cheeses, and scallions. These also cost $9.99.

Bloody Snowball – Chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream and desiccated coconut. Guests pay $5.49 for this scary sweet treat.

Ghoul Juice, a favorite from previous years, and Electric Death, a gin-based drink, beverages will be sold in addition to other beverages here.

Regarding the Yeti-themed HHN house and the Bloody Snowball, Chef Robert explains, “we try to dig into all these [stories] in-depth and see where the opportunities lie. With the Yeti, it might not actually fall into a Yeti itself. But the fact that a Yeti is within a very snowy area just played into why the snowball made sense.”

FEDRA Food Ration HHN Food and Beverage Location

In the New York area, “The Last of Us” receives a special booth serving versions of the classic Halloween Horror Nights treat, Twisted Taters. Twisted Taters cost $9.49 with several flavor choices such as seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, porcini powder, or ghost pepper.

Another option being sold here is “The Infected Tater.” These cost $10.49. The menu description reads, “Fried spiralized potato with mushroom emulsion and porcini powder.

In addition, the Korean Corn Dog from previous food events at Universal Studios Florida returns this year with some changes and a new name. The Cordyceps Corndogs cost $11.49. The menu description reads, “Korean cheese dog with cordyceps, crispy potato sticks, truffle cream sprouts, and daikon sprouts.

The Last of Us HHN Food and Beverage Location in Sting Alley Area

Left Behind Ravioli – Mini cheese ravioli with marinara, truffle cream, and tempura fried enoki mushrooms ($9.99)

Lakeside “Meat” Stew – Beef cheek stew with fingerling potatoes, wood ear mushrooms, enoki mushrooms, and white rice. ($10.99)

Fedra Ration Bar – This “Scotcheroo Bar” features a coffee-flavored chocolate and peanut butter crispy treats. ($5.49)

This location will serve the Salt Lake Coffee. Many guests enjoyed this at the Taste of Terror event. It contains Salt Lake City Iced Coffee: Brewed coffee, JF Haden’s Espresso Liqueur, Cruzan Light Rum, vanilla bean, smoked sea salt, and Hella Smoked Bitters for $12.50.

“Mel’s Drive-In” booth in Battery Park

This year, Mel’s Die-In will not be open since it is closed for refurbishment. The replacement for Mel’s Die-In is located in Battery Park at that bar area. This HHN booth serves various food items.

Peanut Blooder Burger – Smash Burger with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar cheese, shaved onions, jalapeno bacon, and cherry peppers on a vampire bun. This costs $13.49. A cheeseburger option with chips is also available here for $12.99.

The Fried Oreos return for another year with a few changes and a new title for $7.49. The Confetti Batter Cookies cost $7.49. A regular chocolate chip costs $4.29 here.

This bar set-up serves beverages, of course. In addition to Ghoul Juice and Electric Death, you can order the Tinseltown Torment. it contains Old Forester Bourbon and Cherry Brandy with orange and cranberry juices, chocolate and cherry syrups, and orange bitters.

Chucky “Killer Treats” Booth

Near the speculated location of the Halloween Horror Nights Chucky house, guests can purchase Chucky-themed food. Do you trust food from your friend to the end, Chucky?

Fried ‘Till the End Chicken – Fried popcorn chicken tossed in Nashville sauce, drizzled with ranch, and topped with scallions and chili threads. These cost $9.99.

For popcorn fans, Chucky provides that need at his HHN booth. This booth serves Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavored popcorn for $6.69 and a refill for $3.69.

The signature beverage at this booth goes by the name of “Heart of Dambali.” It contains New Amsterdam Vodka, guava and lime juice, simple, cucumber, and mint syrups, with sea salt flakes, and edible glitter for the standard $12.50 price.

Peacock’s Halloween Horror Bar

Last year, a casual bar was set up in the area behind Lombard’s Seafood Grille for Halloween Horror Nights. This year, Universal kicks it up a notch or two. The new concept of Peacock’s Halloween Horror Bar will take over that area.

HHN Food at Trailer Near Springfield Area

This food trailer offers one new HHN food item and a returning item from last year’s event. The new item sounds intriguing and concerning all at the same time. From a menu posted on Monday at Universal Studios Florida, we know this food trailer will sell a Butternut and Duck Galette for $9.99. This galette consists of duck confit and roasted butternut squash filled pastry garnished with buckshot candies. That description leaves us wondering how this will taste.

However, we know what to expect from the other food item at this HHN food trailer. The Witches Spell Cauldron Stew made a “Top Three Things” list during the 2022 Halloween Horror Nights. This green chile and chicken stew comes with some skeleton-shaped cornbread. Last year, we enjoyed this and expect the same this year. It costs $7.99.

This food trailer will also serve some alcoholic beverages. The Ghoul Juice returns this year. The components of this beverage are Myers’ Dark Rum, cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters, and Plychaud’s Bitters. Also, a beverage called Electric Death will be found at this HHN trailer. For those looking for a gin-based drink, this might be a good choice.

The popular Voodoo Brewing Company Lacto Kooler also returns with a few other beverages for this year.

Twisted Tater HHN Area near Animal Actor Stage

This covered area will serve the classic Halloween Horror Nights favorite, Twisted Taters

KidZone Pizza

Of course, the KidZone Pizza Company sells Pizza Fries during Halloween Horror Nights. Based on history, the queue will be long for these HHN classic items. We expect to see similar lines and the standard HHN Pizza Fries here. Guests can choose between the standard pizza fries or vegan pizza fries for $11.49.

Sweet Potato Fries will also be served here. The will cost $10.99. These consist of sweet potato fries topped with marshmallows, graham crackers, and white & milk chocolate chips.

HHN Food at Dia de Los Muertos Booth

Over by Café La Bamba, the Dia de Los Muertos food and beverage booth returned. This popular location comes back with style to celebrate The Day of the Dead.

Walking Taco – Fritos chips topped with taco beef, shredded mozzarella, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and cilantro. ($12.49)

Vegan Walking Taco – Fritos chips topped with vegan chorizo, shredded mozzarella, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and cilantro. ($12.49)

El Pastor Torta – Al Pastor pork, black bean spread, smashed avocados, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, queso fresco, torta bread, and pickled jalapenos. ($11.49)

Chicharrones De Harina – Fried flour crisps seasoned with cinnamon and sugar. ($4.99)

Vegan Churros with Ice Cream – This version of the popular Mexican treat, the little cinnamon-sugar churros, is served with vegan vanilla gelato, coconut agave nectar, and crushed chocolate cookies. ($7.99)

A Feliz Muertees serves as the specialty beverage at this booth. This alcoholic beverage contains El Jimador Tequilla, Gran Gala orange liqueur with pineapple, lime, and passion fruit juice. This comes topped with a dried blood orange. the pricing for this will be standard HHN 2023 pricing at $12.50 for a single 12 oz. serving or $16.50 for a refillable 20 oz. cup.

Various HHN Alcoholic Beverages That Can Be Found

Electric Death : A blend of vodka, blue curaçao, and sour mix, topped with a gummy worm.

: A blend of vodka, blue curaçao, and sour mix, topped with a gummy worm. Ghoul Juice : Myers’ Dark Rum, cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters, and Plychaud’s Bitters.

: Myers’ Dark Rum, cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters, and Plychaud’s Bitters. Tinseltown Torment: Old Forester Bourbon and Cherry Brandy with orange and cranberry juices, chocolate and cherry syrups, and orange bitters.

Canned

Orange Death -Vodka, Orange and Cranberry

Lacto-Kooler

Kraken black spiced rum and cola

Original Sin Crimson Chaos cider

Though we expect more details about HHN food in the next few days, this concludes what we know at this point. We should be at Halloween Horror Nights for opening weekend so that we will create updates on this site about HHN news, especially food-related news. As always, eat like you mean it!