Korean Style Corn Dogs Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review

An easy to spot, pumpkin façade, located on the bridge between the London waterfront and the Springfield, USA area in Universal Studios Florida sells some Korean corn dogs. Though I love the pumpkin shaped façade, I expected some pumpkin themed food instead of these corn dogs. However, I gave these a shot during Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando. The two corn dogs come in two forms: “Churro Dog on a Stick” and the gross sounding “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog.” These will only be available for purchase during Halloween Horror Nights evenings. For full disclosure, before this event, I failed to know that Korean style corn dogs were even a thing.

The Churro Dog on a Stick costs $8.99. The menu description reads “Korean style fried corn dog, tossed in cinnamon sugar.” That description matches the products perfectly. If you visualize a corn dog with churro style flavoring, then you can imagine what this tastes like. Cinnamon sugar provides a reasonable flavor on the outside. The cinnamon does not overwhelm the rest of the item. I suspect the different batter from standard USA style corn dogs makes this work.

Now, this corn dog smells like a churro with a hot dog within. If you can get passed that smell issue, this unique Halloween Horror Nights treat could be for you. Still, the hot dog tastes basic. Yet, the quality of it exceeded the portion of hot dog inside the Maggot Covered Cheese Dog. Most guests I spoke to who bought this enjoyed it.

The Maggot Covered Cheese Dog costs $9.49. For this one, the menu description reads “Korean style corn dog, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds. If you enjoy a bit of Asian spice and do not have concerns about the outer texture of this corn dog, this should be worth your money. Obviously, this corn dog conveys a clear image. High marks earned for the presentation of this. The cheese inside this presents a higher probable messiness factor than most corn dogs. Yet, the flavor of the cheese matches the other components nicely. Some guests found the cheese to be a bit heavy so plan for that if/when you order this.

On the potential negative side of this corn dog, the quality of the interior fails to offer as much flavor as expected. This corn dog does not provide a full hot dog but a smaller portion. Depending on when you order this, the preparation quality may drop also. In addition, this might not be the best food item to get on a hot evening in Florida with hot cheese within.

Most people I spoke with who ordered this (including me) enjoyed these corn dogs. I also appreciated the help of the Universal Orlando Team Members, Haleigh and Alandra as I tried to convince a friend to buy one of these corn dogs. As always, eat like you mean it!