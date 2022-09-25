Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 25th, 2022)

For this week’s “Top 3” article, I sit writing this from my hotel room just outside of Universal Orlando property. I have experienced an RIP tour recently. I have spent several evenings enjoying Halloween Horror Nights. Yet I have not even tasted every seasonal food item offered at Universal Orlando this year. Still, in connection to my time here at Universal Orlando appreciating Halloween Horror Nights, all suggestions this week come from the seasonal menus. As of time of writing, you may only purchase these items during the Halloween Horror Nights event.

My first suggestion comes from the “Monsters” themed food tent near Kid Zone area. If looking for an inexpensive snack, the “Mummy’s Curse Tablet Cookie” could be for you. This sugar cookie with a gold dust topping as Universal Orlando calls it costs $3.79 before applicable discounts. This cookie will not change your life. However, if passing this food booth on way to the “Weeknd” or “Monsters” house seeing a short queue, this might work to keep you going. The cookies provide a standard sugar cookie taste. Yet, when have you found something at a theme park costing under $4 for a snack?

Next, arguably one of the best items this year for Halloween Horror Nights comes from the Music Plaza area food truck. The “Witches Spell Cauldron Stew” provides excellent flavor. For $7.49, guests may enjoy green chile and chicken stew. This also comes with a skeleton shaped piece of cornbread. This sweet style cornbread balances out the stew in a sensible way. My foodie friends found this stew very satisfying. Still, my concern would be eating it if you attend the event on a very warm night. Still, the flavor overall earns high marks.

Finally, as you probably know, pizza fries function as a signature food item at Halloween Horror Nights. They made the “Top 3” list last week. This year, Universal Orlando decided to add another variety of covered fries. At Louie’s Italian Restaurant, guest may purchase “Rueben Fries.” These cost $11.70. The menu description for them reads “crinkle cut fries, topped with shaved corned beef, mozzarella cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and everything seasoning.” As you may imagine, these serve as a taste adventure. If you like these ingredients listed, this might be for you. If not, I apologize for this suggestion. Either way, I appreciate Universal Orlando attempting to add to the signature covered fries at Halloween Horror Nights.

Thanks for reading. When this is published, I will be returning to the “real world” leaving theme park life. I hope this article finds your real world going well. As always, eat like you mean it!