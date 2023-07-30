You May Know Jack But Do You Know Dr. Oddfellow Halloween Horror Nights 2023







It looks like we are getting more of the backstory of the Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) Icon Jack the Clown. Universal Orlando Resort announced an HHN house featuring Dr. Oddfellow for HHN 2023. Does this mean we will see Jack the Clown this year?

Many Halloween Horror Night fans think they know Jack the Clown. However, how much of his backstory do they know? Do they know about Dr. Oddfellow? Some knowledge of Oddfellow might be useful for HHN fans planning to attend the Orlando 2023 event. One original house is based on him. Also, all five scare zones this year pertain to his legend in some way.

Halloween Horror Night fans have now received a complete list of houses for the event in Orlando. Universal Orlando Resort announced a house more than 20 years in the making. For HHN 2023, guests will enter the world of Dr. Oddfellow.

This recently announced HHN 2023 house should remind us of the backstory of Jack the Clown. However, we will likely not get anything more than a vague reference to HHN Icon Jack the Clown in this HHN house. We base this on current reports.

Dr. Oddfellow

Like many aspects of Halloween Horror Nights, Dr. Oddfellow comes with a backstory. For example, the infamous Dr. Rich Oddfellow was not a real doctor like Albert Caine or Dr. Mary Agana, other HHN characters. Instead, he was a circus entrepreneur. He also became the boss of Jack Schmidt, who would later become the terrifying HHN Jack the Clown.

He owned a carnival called “Dr. Oddfellow’s Carnival of Thrills.” We learned about it at HHN 10 over 20 years ago. We have seen references to it in recent years in places like HHN Tribute Stores. Jack had murdered several small children. In this HHN backstory, Jack feared the authorities were on to him. Fearing imprisonment, he went to Dr. Oddfellow, his boss, for help and possible concealment. However, authorities also wanted Dr. Oddfellow for the deaths of several patrons in a freak circus accident years earlier.

Oddfellow did not want to answer any questions from the authorities, so he asked Jack to show him where he put the bodies. Jack showed him the dead bodies in three small trunks inside his travel coach. Fearing the worst, Dr. Oddfellow had Jack murdered and hid Jack’s body within the traveling carnival’s House of Horrors as an exhibit along with the children’s bodies. Years later, he sold his carnival.

BBC Crew

Many years later, in HHN lore, a BBC crew discovered the remains of Jack. Jack comes back to life to bring terror upon all he encounters. Jack ends up at Shadybrook Rest Home and Sanitarium. He discovers the man who had him killed still lives. Jack the Clown decides to seek revenge for being murdered. In the dark of night, Jack stalked into the tents for Dr. Oddfellow. He takes his long-desired revenge. After that, Jack the Clown takes the silver-headed cane of souls. Many believed this kept Oddfellow alive for 80 years.

This concept of being kept alive by the cane of souls looks important for HHN 2023. The scare zones cover various periods in time. However, Dr. Oddfellow’s name appears in the description of all of them.

This story provides fertile ground for this 2023 HHN house. Will we get more of the story? What about more information about Dr. Oddfellow? Will this HHN house be set before Jack the Clown’ joins the carnival? With the official announcement, we have some answers to questions about the HHN house. Of course, we will need to wait until September 1 to find out everything, if that is possible, with these two adversaries.

Do Not Watch

Since the Halloween Horror Nights team likes to tease its fans, a video was released late on Friday, April 28. Also, a “leaked” blog post asked if we follow Oddfellow. Still, the video featured a podcaster wearing an HHN 25 shirt talking about things in plain sight about HHN.

If you make it through the ten-minute video full of static and blurred screens, at one point, you will see what might look like Dr. Oddfellow and maybe even Jack the Clown. Of course, this is likely not Jack but a different clown working for Dr. Oddfellow. The short amount of carnival music towards the end of this cryptic video implies some circus antics coming to HHN. We have placed the video below.

In addition, in this promotional video, the podcast character references more than two decades in the making. We know that Dr. Oddfellow and the initial backstory of Jack the Clown arrived at HHN 10 about two decades ago.

We should know that this Halloween Horror Nights video lasted precisely ten minutes. Was this an attempt to leave a clue to HHN 10 with Dr. Oddfellow?

Are you excited about an Oddfellow Halloween Horror Nights house? Let us know in the comments below.