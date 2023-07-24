Disney+ Ms. Marvel Producer Sana Amanat Campaigns For A Second Season







Disney has been making headlines recently for their announcement that they will put their Disney+ show Ms. Marvel on ABC after it was the lowest-performing Marvel show on the streaming service. Since the character is one of the leads for the upcoming film ‘The Marvels, ‘ Disney wants to try and cement her with fans.

Since the show’s release, many have thought it would get a second season, but it seems that might not have been the case. At San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) during a “Women of Marvel” panel, producer Sana Amanat asked audiences to push for a second season saying:

“It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I’m happy to have you guys complain to Kevin; let’s get a Season 2.”

Of course, she’s referring to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

But given how poorly the show performed on Disney+ it’s likely that Disney is waiting to see how ‘The Marvels’ performs before greenlighting another show with Kamala Khan.

On the comics side of things, Marvel comics had recently killed off the character in a ‘Spider-Man’ comic and they’ve just announced a new comic series co-written by Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani, where the character is now an Inhuman and a Mutant. Many were upset that Marvel didn’t even kill Ms. Marvel in her own comic and instead did so in an issue of another comic. Now many are upset that she is both an Inhuman and a Mutant.

It seems Marvel and Disney are doing everything they can to make Ms. Marvel stick with fans, but so far, that isn’t happening. I’m not sure telling the fans you have to harass Kevin Feige is a great idea.

Ms. Marvel will air on ABC in August. The first three episodes will air on Saturday, August 5, from 8 PM-11 PM EST and the second half will air on August 12 from 8 PM-11 PM EST.

‘The Marvels’ will hit theaters on November 10, 2023.

Now we get to see if Disney will do a second season or if they will move on to other things.

