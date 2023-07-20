Ms. Marvel Reboot Faces Backlash Over Mutant Retcon

Earlier this year it was revealed that Marvel Comics was “killing off” their current poster child character Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. She sacrificed herself in an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man and it seemed that they did indeed end her life. But… if you know comics, heroes don’t usually stay dead for long.
Now Marvel is bringing back the teenage hero… but with a BIG twist. Instead of being an Inhuman like her original origin story, she is now being resurrected as a Mutant and is now a member of the X-Men. Her new series will be called Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant.
The concept of turning her from Inhuman to Mutant is most likely connected to the MCU. The Inhumans brand failed to catch on, and since they are planning on introducing the X-Men into the MCU they see her as a possible link to the uncanny hero team.
However, shortly after the announcement, fans of the young hero have been expressing their dislike for the major character change. Some are rather calm, while others are… a bit extreme.
i just have one question for ms. marvel https://t.co/1or9sYxEjE pic.twitter.com/IjehPZZctO— Fdm (@theSnyderKnight) July 18, 2023
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO— Ben Rogers (@BenRogers2005) July 17, 2023
IS THAT ELEMENTAL POWERS 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QXXqsPYPHH
This is probably THE most offensive instance of the movies effecting the comics— Sammy (1 slot left) (@TigheSammy) July 14, 2023
And the worst part is that her whole inception was based on the fact that they didn’t own the X-Men film rights at the time so they wanted the Inhumans to be the mutant replacement 💀 https://t.co/XdIsgZKKpm
They’re actually making her a mutant… https://t.co/x9jM2utD5q pic.twitter.com/TGsBs9rllm— Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) July 14, 2023
they’re just trying to piss me off now https://t.co/taIn0B0KFk pic.twitter.com/YJSuOVAyYy— jas (metamodernist era) (@itshawkguy) July 17, 2023
Iman Vellani is co-writing a Ms Marvel book— Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) July 14, 2023
“That’s fantastic”
Ms Marvel THE NEW MUTANT
“oh..oh dear” https://t.co/G3VisKWVmP
https://t.co/csTbdMJzzD pic.twitter.com/LBmPBQesNO— Jordan | (@LanternsRequiem) July 17, 2023
GET THIS UGLY SUIT OUT OF MY SIGHT https://t.co/nNVaum9mIO— win (@winovk) July 17, 2023
Tanting her iconic cover with xmen shame on you https://t.co/Nrcfn6yRob— Bru (@brucosjpg) July 17, 2023
However, a few seem to like the change… or at least her new suit.
Yknow what, good for her https://t.co/ZtoVss8vwi— Nebby 🛸 supports the WGA & SAG (@Shmebby926) July 14, 2023
https://t.co/VKEeHvbA0Y pic.twitter.com/PehfiGUte3— Renan Da Silva (@renanosilva) July 17, 2023
Kamala’s new costume looks way better in black and yellow.— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) July 17, 2023
She still DESPERATELY needs the iconic logo to be displayed more prominently tho ⚡️ https://t.co/Brb1pnDDE0
second cover is sick cant lie https://t.co/G9e4k50dkZ— 📸 (@1OS3R__) July 17, 2023
For years Marvel has tried to make her (alongside Carol Danvers) the new face of Marvel. Despite her books constantly being canceled, she keeps getting renewed for new stories. They even tried to push her in Square Enix’s 2020 Avengers video game. Whatever fanbase they did accumulate for the character now feels alienated as their hero has had their entire background altered.
This somewhat resembles the backlash in the late 1960s when DC “reinvented” Wonder Woman and took away her superpowers in favor of martial arts. This decision was so controversial that DC gave her back her powers shortly afterward.
Marvel is doing their best to try and promote the upcoming film The Marvels with Kamala Khan as one of the key characters. This reboot of the hero is seemingly an attempt to make her more like her MCU counterpart. Only time will tell if her new powers will remain permanent.
