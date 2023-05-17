Marvel To “Kill Off” Kamala Khan In New Spider-Man Story







It isn’t uncommon in the world of comic books to try and come up with major eye-catching stories or gimmicks to try and increase sales. One of the biggest stories that usually draws attention is when a major character is killed off. The 1992 DC Comics story “The Death of Superman” sold 6 Million copies, bringing in $30 Million alone on its first day on the shelves.







Now Marvel is teasing another major character death with the young teenage Inhuman Kamala Khan. Kamala Khan was first introduced in Captain Marvel #41 in August of 2013. She was pushed as Marvel’s first major Muslim hero and she took on the mantle of Ms. Marvel after her predecessor, Carol Danvers, became the new Captain Marvel.







Over the past decade Marvel has tried to make her stick with readers to mixed results. Her own solo series has been canceled and relaunched multiple times due to staggering sales. She also appeared in the 2020 Marvel’s Avengers video game as a key character and even starred in her own Disney+ series in 2022.







Now, leading up to the character’s theatrical debut in The Marvels later this November, it appears that she will be killed off. Comic pages were originally leaked on Twitter and the blurry images spread like wildfire until official images were released.

They killed Ms. Marvel in the comics now.



Interesting choice that seems to be upsetting some people on twitter. pic.twitter.com/5vGD3FUl6p — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) May 16, 2023

This death was being built up for the 26th issue of The Amazing Spider-Man with the tagline “The Most Shocking Issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 Years“. This somewhat implies this character’s death is as big as “The Night Gwen Stacy Died”.







The Amazing Spider-Man book series recently came under fire when it was revealed that Mary Jane, Peter Parker’s long-time love interest/wife, was now married to another man and had children with him. This made some fans extremely upset.



For those who feel sad about this character’s death do remember that this is a “comic book death”, meaning that she will most likely return within the next couple of years. Many characters who ‘die’ always find their way back.



What do you think? Was Marvel right in making this decision to kill off one of their top characters in recent years? Especially since her film is releasing in a few months.



Source: Entertainment Weekly