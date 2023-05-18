Fans Think Marvel Comics Is Killing Off Ms. Marvel To Change Her Powers







Twitter isn’t happy that Marvel Comics is killing Ms. Marvel, Kamala Kahn, in its upcoming ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #26 comic book. Comics are notorious for pulling these stunts to sell issues and often times the character is brought back later on. Marvel has confirmed that the character will die and a follow-up comic ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel’ will be released in July. That series will follow characters as they mourn Ms. Marvel.

Now many fans are pointing out that there are likely reasons for the death ahead of the ‘The Marvels’ film. Some believe it’s to change her comic powers to match her MCU powers (purple energy) and others believe it’s to increase recognition of the character to boost the upcoming film.

If so it’s working as Twitter is talking!

My theory is Ms. Marvel will be resurrected to align with the MCU version that can create crystal constructs instead of being able to stretch like Mister Fantastic — Jerald Uy (@jeralduy) May 17, 2023

ms marvel haters rushing to buy the issue just to see kamala khan die…., more cash for marvel and promo for ms marvel pic.twitter.com/bEwGXKVX8H — kate bishop’s pizza (@clairospizza) May 16, 2023

If they bring her back with her purple powers from the mcu im going to scream — Jokuboiii (@Jokuboii456720) May 17, 2023

Is it so they can have her resurrected as a mutant so they can do away with her links to the failed Inhumans thing? — Gobots Killed My Cousin (@PaulWurgisnacht) May 17, 2023

Ms marvel will be back by the fall — patrick chirico (@SDagger02) May 17, 2023

Literally everybody on the cover already “died’ multiple times. For Marvel characters dying is like catching a cold. Dunno why Spidey is so devestated — Kung_Pao (@ButtnerBjorn) May 17, 2023

She ain’t dying, no character ever dies in comics, specially one that’s getting a film on November — Webber: Reloaded (@realwebber77) May 17, 2023

A modern day fridging. I’d thought I’d never see the day https://t.co/uDXKA5bbQj — The Fightiest GOB, Rexxi (@EldducWriter) May 17, 2023

Yes, the writer of the comic, Zeb Wells, is also one of the writers of the film.

Home girl has a movie coming out in 6 months that’s being co-written by the same dude who killed her off. I give it 4 to 5 months and they’ll have a new version of her from an alternate reality who has purple powers and is mutant like in the MCU. Anyway, comics suck now. https://t.co/O5jPtI7zu5 — Shane Emery (@Shame_Memory_) May 17, 2023

It’s likely a stunt to sell comics, boost character recognition by making her die in the comic series of a much more popular super hero and then change her powers. But she will almost definitely be back soon.

Everyone is on to it. You are predictable Marvel.

