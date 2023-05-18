Fans Think Marvel Comics Is Killing Off Ms. Marvel To Change Her Powers

Twitter isn’t happy that Marvel Comics is killing Ms. Marvel, Kamala Kahn, in its upcoming ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #26 comic book. Comics are notorious for pulling these stunts to sell issues and often times the character is brought back later on. Marvel has confirmed that the character will die and a follow-up comic ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel’ will be released in July. That series will follow characters as they mourn Ms. Marvel.

Now many fans are pointing out that there are likely reasons for the death ahead of the ‘The Marvels’ film. Some believe it’s to change her comic powers to match her MCU powers (purple energy) and others believe it’s to increase recognition of the character to boost the upcoming film.

If so it’s working as Twitter is talking!

 

Yes, the writer of the comic, Zeb Wells, is also one of the writers of the film.

 

It’s likely a stunt to sell comics, boost character recognition by making her die in the comic series of a much more popular super hero and then change her powers. But she will almost definitely be back soon.

Everyone is on to it. You are predictable Marvel.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


