Rumor: Disney+ Ms Marvel Is Reportedly Getting a Second Season

A new Marvel rumor has been circulating on the internet today. According to Daniel Richtman on Patreon, Disney has greenlit a season two for the Disney+ Ms. Marvel show. What’s interesting is that the show did not do all that well during the first season. In fact the show came in last for all the Disney+ Marvel premieres.

Here is a chart from statista.com showing the debut numbers:

Loki came in on top with a 2.5 million viewer debut, while The Falcon and the Winter Solder tied with Moon Knight for the second highest debut at 1.8 million. WandaVision, the first Marvel, Disney+ show, came in at 1.6 million. Hawkeye and She-Hulk are tied for 4th place at 1.5 million viewers.

Ms Marvel came in at about half of the 4th place shows and less than 1/3 of the first place Loki debut.

Don’t get me wrong I really do think the actress (Iman Vellani) playing Kamala Khan/ Ms Marvel is adorable and I love her, but the demand for the character is not really there.

It’s extra interesting because Marvel comics has tried to make the character stick for years. Rebooting her book more than once to try to gain an audience. When that didn’t work, they tried to make her the pivotal character in the Marvel’s Avengers video game. Which did not do very well. Then they tried again by going the Disney+ show route. Marvel and Disney are doing everything they can to create a solid fan base for Kamala Khan, and it doesn’t seem to working.

The character is going to be in The Marvels film that will be coming out next July and if this rumor is true Disney might be hoping that will boost the demand for Khan moving forward. We might also see her shows numbers look stronger after we get some of the other Marvel Disney+ shows. Maybe some of the upcoming shows will perform worse than Ms Marvel as fans might be starting to get “Marvel fatigue.”

Of course it’s all rumor right now so take it with a big grain of salt. Nothing has been confirmed, but given how Marvel has gone all to incredible lengths to try and make her popular with comic readers and now Disney+ watchers, it wouldn’t surprise me. They will not give up on this one.

The one upside is that Iman Vellani will be back and she is such a ray of sunshine! I hope she keeps that joy no matter how the character is received.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Direct