Ms. Marvel To Air On ABC In August. Is Disney Worried About ‘The Marvels’?







Disney has announced that their Ms. Marvel Disney+ show will now release on broadcast television starting in August on ABC. The first three episodes will air on Saturday, August 5, from 8 PM-11 PM EST and the second half will air on August 12 from 8 PM-11 PM EST.

This is interesting because the ‘Ms. Marvel’ show numbers were not great when it aired on Disney+, with numbers coming in at about 1/2 the previous lowest MCU show premiers.

For comparison, Ms. Marvel’s first 5-days brought in 775k households. The next lowest debut was “Hawkeye” with 1.5 million. Other shows fall between 1.6 million- 2.5 million homes.

The show did not have the interest Disney hoped it would, which leads to a more significant issue. Disney’s next Marvel movie features Ms. Marvel. The buzz for the film is practically nonexistent.

If you go out to Google Trends and look for ‘The Marvels’ film and compare interest to other films like “Barbie” or even “Elemental,” the yellow line for ‘The Marvels” is flat. “Elemental” interest is beating ‘The Marvels.’ While I’m sure a lot of it is because “Elemental” has been released and has been discussed, a lot “The Marvels” have not.

Even when comparing “apples to apples” with another superhero film ‘The Flash,’ ‘The Marvels’ falls short in terms of interest.

This is likely why Disney is trying to drum up interest in this character by moving her to ABC, hoping more people will watch the show and hopefully gain interest in her new film.

Ms. Marvel was also “killed” off in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ comics recently, which made little sense other than to use a gimmick as a recognition boost. But we know she’s returning already as a mutant and inhuman.

Disney and Marvel are letting the Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani help write one of the books as yet another gimmick to boost attention for the character.

It seems Disney doesn’t feel that their Captain Marvel is enough to bring out the crowds for their next Marvel film. This year, they can not take another significant loss on a tent pole franchise. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ failed. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is failing. ‘The Little Mermaid’ is doing better, but if it does make a profit, it will likely be very small. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been the only one to do relatively well and should come out ahead.

‘The Marvels’ is releasing to theaters on November 10, so Disney is likely trying to ramp up interest in the MCU. I’m sure they’re hoping that giving the show to anyone with access to ABC will boost the character and ‘The Marvels’ box office.

Of course, for those wanting to watch ‘Ms. Marvel’ without paying for Disney+ this is good news!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!