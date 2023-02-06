Cursed Coconut Club Opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando (Plus a Word of Warning)







Mardi Gras season arrived at Universal Orlando on Feb. 4. The nighttime Mardi Gras parade began happening at Universal Studios Florida. Mardi Gras food and beverage sales hit high gear at the seasonal food and beverage tents. This year marks the first time Universal Orlando designed a Mardi Gras re-theme of the Red Coconut Club in CityWalk. The Cursed Coconut Club fits the pattern of creating a Tribute Store-like bar. However, this location presents some challenges for people wanting to enjoy this bar.

Universal Orlando’s mobile app states, “The Mardi Gras party has taken over Red Coconut Club and transformed it into the Cursed Coconut Club. Stop in at a foreboding voodoo parlor for the ultimate Mardi Gras lounge experience, complete with all the accoutrements of New Orleans’ deepest black magic secrets. Pass through a boggy cemetery that conjures the dark mystique of a spooky bayou while enjoying enigmatic drinks and mysterious concoctions.”

In a previous article, we reported on the exterior designs around the Red Coconut Club. On Feb. 4, the Cursed Coconut Club opened to the public. The scheduled opening time for this location was supposed to be 5:00 p.m. A crowd grew, waiting to enter on opening night. The club opened at 5:16 p.m., with team members forced to appease the public due to the late opening. The place started hopping quickly with more than just vloggers and bloggers. Being an opening night and a Saturday, this should surprise no one. On weekend nights, when this location opens, you should expect this place to be popular. However, this location’s opening and closing times will be problematic but more about that later.

Halloween Horror Nights fans will recognize the façade designed and the fog being pumped out.

A Cursed Coconut Club store sells Mardi Gras and Cursed Coconut Club merchandise. So far, the Cursed Coconut Club-specific merchandise has sold well.

The Cursed Coconut Club offers a lot of space and theming for guests to enjoy. This two-story bar provides plenty of seating also. If you visit, remember to venture upstairs.

A Mold-A-Rama machine resides on the first floor near the entrance area.

Below, you will find several photos we took on opening night.

The main criticism (or warning for guests) of the previous seasonal-themed versions of the Red Coconut Club directly relates to the opening and closing procedures. According to the Universal Orlando mobile app, this two-story bar is supposed to be open Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. However, Universal Orlando stated that the Cursed Coconut Club would be available on select nights during the Mardi Gras season. In the Universal Orlando coded language, the location could be closed for a private event at any time. Guests should check the Universal Orlando mobile app for updates if desiring to visit the Cursed Coconut Club.

The most important factor for guests desiring to enjoy this bar involves opening and closing times. For example, the Cursed Coconut Club was open from 5:00 p.m. (or so) to midnight on opening night. However, on the following night, the club was open to the public from only 11:30 p.m. to midnight. Yes, you read that correctly. On the second potential night of operation, it closed to the public except for one-half hour of the night, according to the mobile app and the team members we asked.

Based on this common issue, we suggest checking the mobile app often if you want to visit here. Also, have a backup plan like visiting Universal’s Great Movie Escape bar instead if this one suddenly closes to the public. Still, this highly-themed bar makes an excellent addition to the Universal Orlando line-up. With Mardi Gras running until April 16, this addition provides guests with one more place to let the good times roll.

Will you be visiting the Cursed Coconut Club?

