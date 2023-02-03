Mardi Gras Food Menu Boards Arriving With Prices Across Universal Studios Florida (and other places too)







Last year, the menu boards for Mardi Gras food tents at Universal Orlando went up later than expected. Some of the Mardi Gras food and beverage menu boards changed overnight right before the event started last year. Though the process has been slow, we now have almost all the Mardi Gras food and beverage tent menus.

Earlier in the week, guests could view signage on Mardi Gras food tents indicating which countries would be featured on the food and beverage booths. Then on Thursday morning, most of the Mardi Gras food and beverage menus appeared in the appropriate locations. Later that day, all the menu boards went up.

On Thursday, Universal Orlando posted the menus online. Many alcoholic beverages have souvenir cup options and various sizing so prices will vary.

Please consult photos of menu boards for prices.

Let us take a walk around Universal Orlando, looking at the Marid Gras food and beverage tents and their menus.

Belgium (Bridge between London Waterfront and Springfield, USA)

Liège Waffle Berries and Cream – $7.99

Pearled sugar waffle, topped with strawberries, whipped topping, and strawberry and cream crumbs.

Liège Waffle S’mores – $7.99

Pearled sugar chocolate chip waffle, topped with marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce, and graham cracker crumbs.

Brussels Frites – $5.99

Crispy seasoned fries served with Andalouse and Joppiesaus sauces.

Orval Trappist – $14.00

Complex malt flavor combined with prominent fruitiness and an earthy herbal, peppery bitterness.

Rochefort Trappist– $16.00

Full bodied with strong notes of plum, raisin, and black currant.

Bloody Mary Bar

Bloody Mary Wild

A spicy (Louisiana hot sauce and Sriracha hot chili sauce) version of a traditional bloody Mary spiked with New Amsterdam vodka, garnished with a variety of Cajun toppings.

Bloody Mary Mild

Mild version of a traditional bloody Mary spiked with New Amsterdam vodka, garnished with a variety of Cajun toppings.

Brazil (Near KidZone area)

Picanha Skewers – $10.99

Beef sirloin cap, with chimichurri, smoked salt, and pão de queijo.

Linguiça Skewers – $9.99

Grilled Brazilian sausage with pão de queijo.

Chicken Coxinha – $5.99

Tear drop chicken fritters.

Brigadeiros Trio – $5.99

Brazilian classic with condensed milk, cocoa powder, chocolate sprinkles, and hazelnuts.

Mango Caipirinha

Pirassununga Cachaça, Bols orange curaçao with lime juice, mango nectar, syrup, and simple syrup.

Guava Caipirinha

Pirassununga Cachaça combined with guava nectar, lime juice, simple syrup, mint extract, and a pinch of salt.

Canada Food Truck (Gramercy Park Area)

Canadian Snowshoe Maple – $9.99

Fried sweetened dough, cinnamon sugar, and maple syrup.

Poutine with Short Rib Gravy – $9.99

Crispy fries with short rib, cheese curds, and brown gravy.

Candied Maple Bacon – 7.99

Chewy Maple taffy covered pork belly with chopped peanuts and chocolate.

Canadian Snowshoe Nutella® – $7.99

Fried sweetened dough, Nutella®, sugar, and chopped toasted hazelnuts.

Slocum Maple Smash

Sweet and refreshing combination of New Amsterdam vodka, lemon juice, maple syrup, and cardamom bitters.

Collective Arts

New England style IPA, Simcoe and Mosaic hops.

Maple Lemonade – $7.50

Simple yet refreshing mix of maple syrup and lemon juice.

Central City Area (Battery Park area)

Crawfish & Shrimp Boil – $14.49

Mixed bag of crawfish, shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob.

Crawfish Boil – $12.49

Mixed bag of crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob.

Shrimp Boil – $12.49

Mixed bag of shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob.

Beignets – $6.99

Sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar.

Category 5 Punch

Myers’s Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passionfruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice.

Abita Purple Haze

A lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops.

Oh Baby

This custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt.

Columbia (located in covered area near Animal Actors Stage)

Colombian Empanadas – $8.49

Crispy corn masa beef and chicken empanadas, served with aji picante.

Arepas de Queso – $8.49

White corn masa cake with queso blanco.

Refajo

Refreshing and authentic mix of light beer and Colombiana soda.

Coco Loco

Limonada de Coco spiked with rum and tequila.

Limonada de Coco – $7.50

Limeade sweetened with coconut cream.

Choladas – $6.49

Shaved ice with sweetened condensed milk, mango, strawberry sauce, wafers, and Lulo syrup.

Denmark (Located near former Fear Factor Stage)

Rød Pølse – $9.49

Danish red hot dog, with curry remoulade, pickled cucumber, and crispy onions.

Frikadeller Meatballs with Danish Gravy – $7.99

Beef and pork meatballs in a creamy gravy, topped with apple butter and dill.

Mead Flight – $24.00

Viking Blod, Odin’s Skull, and GI. Dansk Mjod.

Odin’s Skull -$12.00

Composed of honey, sour apple juice, hops, and cinnamon.

Dansk Mjod – $12.00

Sweet and semi-dry notes of ginger and the sweetness of honey.

Viking Blod – $12.00

Sweet honey flavors evolving into cinnamon, clove, and citrus.

Carlsberg – $10.50

Full bodied Danish pilsner with a hoppy aroma and flavor.

France Menu (No menus posted as of Feb.2)

Muffaletta Crepe

Savory crepe filled with olive relish, mortadella, salami, ham, mozzarella, Cajun mayo, arugula, and sesame seeds.

Domaine Paul Buisse Chinon

Highly aromatic robust, intense with silky tannins that produce a lovely finish.

Dopff & Irion Crustaces Blanc

Crisp medium bodied, with notes of peach, wet stone, and minerality.

Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rosé

Dry rosé with notes of grapefruit, stone fruit, and crisp apple.

Wine Flight

Domaine Paul Buisse Chinon, Dopff & Irion Crustaces Blanc, and Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rosé.

French Quarter Food Menus (Gramercy Park area)

King Cake – $13.99

Traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing and colored sanding sugar.

Beignets – $6.99

Sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar.

Twisted Frank with Cheddar Sauce – $14.99

Stuffed twisted tater, foot-long hot dog, spicy white cheddar sauce and your choice of seasoning:

seasoned salt (VG)

garlic parmesan (V)

sour cream & chives (V)

ghost pepper (VG)

Twisted Frank – $12.49

Stuffed twisted tater with a foot-long hot dog and your choice of seasoning:

seasoned salt (VG)

garlic parmesan (V)

sour cream & chives (V)

ghost pepper (VG)

Twisted Tater – $8.49

Fried spiralized potato topped with your choice of seasoning:

seasoned salt (VG)

garlic parmesan (V)

sour cream & chives (V)

ghost pepper (VG)

Jambalaya – $6.99

Mixed rice, andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers and tomatoes topped with a crawfish.

Shrimp Gumbo – $ 6.99

Stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice.

Fried Green Tomato Po Boy – $11.99

Flash-fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajun remoulade, served with Cajun kettle chips.

Crown Cookie – $3.99

Vanilla short crust cookie dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkles.

Germany (Bridge from London Waterfront to Springfield, USA)

Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle – $9.99

Fried chicken thigh cutlet served with baked spätzle and beer cheese sauce.

Potato Pancakes – 6.49

Crispy potato and parsnip pancake with apple butter and sour cream.

Reissdorf

Light brew with minty, hop aromas; sweet vanilla malt flavors and a crisp, dry, cedary finish.

Warsteiner Pilsener

Pale golden pilsner with a clean refreshing taste balanced with hints of barley malt, yeast tones, and mild hoppy bitterness.

Weihenstephaner Helles – $11.00

Easy drinking with full flavor, light body and clean crisp finish.

Tucher Helles Hefe Weizen – $11.00

Gaffel Kolsch – $11.00

Ayinger Celebrator- $11.25

India (San Francisco area)

Pav Bhaji – $9.99

Spiced vegetable stew served with a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll.

Onion Bhaji – $8.49

Curry spiced crispy onion fritter with green chutney dipping sauce.

Gulab Jamun with Rose Water Syrup – $6.99

Fried dough balls soaked in saffron and rose water syrup, with chopped pistachios.

Nimbu Pani – $7.50

Lime juice, mint extract, a pinch of salt and pepper, and our house made garam masala syrup.

Aam Panna – $7.50

Lemon juice, mint extract, a pinch of salt and pepper, and our house made amchur syrup.

Indonesia (San Francisco area)

Indonesian Style Chili Crab with Fried Mantou – $18.99

Fried soft shell crab tossed in a sweet & spicy crab stew, served with fried sweet buns.

Nasi Goreng – $5.49

Indonesian style fried rice with egg, Thai fried shallots, cucumber, and a prawn cracker.

Bubur Ketan Hitam – $6.49

Indonesian purple sticky rice pudding with coconut condensed milk, mango, and shaved toasted coconut.

Bali Punch Batavia Arrack Van Oosten Indonesian rum, guava and lime juices, simple syrup, mint extract, and Peychauds bitters

Java Cooler Batavia Arrack Van Oosten Indonesian Rum, grapefruit and lime juices, and simple syrup

Japan (Sting Alley)

Ube Ice Cream Sesame Bubble Waffle Cone – $9.99

Ube soft serve ice cream served in a toasted black sesame bubble waffle with cookie crumbs, pocky, and a Meiji panda cookie.

Nikuman Bun Sampler – $9.99

Trio of soft fluffy steamed buns filled with char sui park, teriyaki chicken, and a sweet coconut matcha custard.

Okonomiyaki – $8.49

Savory cabbage and bacon pancake topped with Kewpie mayonnaise, hoisin, cilantro, sesame, and katsuobushi.

Japanese Highball – $16.00

Nikka Days Japanese Whisky and Perrier sparkling mineral water.

Hakutsuru Chika – $13.00

Light bodied and slightly dry with light aromas of honey and sugarcane.

Hakutsuru Draft – $14.00

Fruity yet dry in a classic Japanese style. Aromas of sweet rice, nuts, pear, green melon, coconut and light cream.

Joto One Cup – $14.00

Combining tradition and innovation in one delicious sake, light and fresh, notes of juicy green grape and watermelon.

Choya Sparkling Umeshu – $14.00

Tart Japanese Ume with back notes of citrus and white peach.

Kirin Ichiban – $14.00

Light bodied with aromas of sweet malt and crisp flavors of citrus.

Sapporo Silver – $14.00

Refreshing lager with crisp and refined flavor and a clean finish.

Calpico Mini Bottles – $3.50

Sweet and tangy with a smooth texture.

Mardi Gras Hits Menu (Islands of Adventure)

Jambalaya – $6.99

Mixed rice, andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers and tomatoes topped with a crawfish.

Shrimp Gumbo – $6.99

Stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice.

Category 5 Punch

Myers’s Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice.

Oh Baby

This custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt.

Mexico (Near Café La Bamba)

Tacos Al Pastor – $8.99

Pork al pastor off the spit with pineapple, pickled red onion, and habanero mango sauce.

Baja Shrimp Ceviche Tostada – $9.99

Marinated shrimp with avocado crema and a crispy blue corn tortilla.

Vegan Churros – $7.49

Crispy cinnamon sugar vegan churros with coconut nectar and chocolate sauce.

Elotes – $7.99

Char-grilled corn, jalapeño mayo, ancho chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro.

Grapefruit Paloma

El Jimador tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and a pinch of smoked sea salt, finished with Fresca soda.

New Orleans Desserts (Islands of Adventure)

Beignets – $6.99

Sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar.

King Cake – $13.99

Traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing and colored sanding sugar.

Category 5 Punch

Myers’s Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice.

Abita Purple Haze

A lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops.

New Orleans Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Tent (CityWalk)

Shrimp and Smoked Cheddar Cheese Rice Grits – $9.99

Sauteed shrimp, Tasso ham and trinity, in a pan sauce, over smoked cheddar cheese rice grits.

Yakamein – $7.99

Braised beef, poached shrimp, and a seven-minute egg, over noodles with a spicy beef broth.

Category 5 Punch

Myers’s Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice.

Oh Baby

This custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt.

Cauliflower Dirty Rice

Riced cauliflower, Gardein® crumbles, black eyed peas, and Cajun spices.

Crawfish Etouffee

Creamy crawfish and vegetable stew, over white rice.

Puerto Rico Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Tent (Gramercy Park area)

Mofongo Trio – $9.99

A mix of smashed plantains, bacon, chicharrónes with shrimp criolla, crispy chicken thigh, and mayo ketchup.

Alcapurrias – $9.99

Crispy green banana and yautia masa, filled with picadillo beef, served with mayo ketchup.

Vegan Alcapurrias – $9.99

Crispy green banana and yautia masa served with mayo ketchup.

Classic Piña Colada

Cruzan light rum, Coco Real cream of coconut, with lime and pineapple juice.

Piragua – $4.99

Shaved ice with your choice of flavorings: crema, coco, frambuesa, or tamarindo.

Ponche – $7.50

Non-alcoholic Welch’s® grape juice mixed with sweetened condensed milk and blackberry extract.

Spain (Food Truck in San Francisco area)

Paella Mixto – $9.99

Saffron yellow rice, chorizo, squid, mussels, and shrimp.

Spanish Bocadillo- $8.49

Serrano ham and drunken goat cheese with parsley sauce, on a gently pressed baguette.

Leche Frita – $5.99

Crispy fried condensed milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Sangria Flight – $15.00

Consists of sangria tinto, sangria blanco, and sangria rosado.

Sangria Tinto – $10.00

Our red sangria with Flaco Tempranillo, Torres 10 brandy, Ferrand dry curacao, lemon juice, orange juice, blackberry extract, and simple syrup.

Sangria Rosado – $10.00

Our rosé sangria with Marq Caceres Rioja Rosé, New Amsterdam gin, strawberry mix, and a pinch of smoked sea salt.

Sangria Blanco – $10.00

Our white sangria with Honoro Vera Rueda, Bacardi light, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, pineapple extract, lemon bitters and a pinch of salt.

Trinidad and Tobago (Springfield, USA area)

Crab & Dumplings – $14.99

Curried chickpeas, spicy bara flatbread, micro cilantro, and mango chutney.

Chickpea Doubles- $5.99

Curried chickpeas, spicy bara flatbread, micro cilantro, and mango chutney.

Pholourie – $7.49

Deep fried spicy split pea dough with turmeric, curry powder, and a side of tamarind chutney.

Carib – $9.50

A full-bodied golden brew with a rich combination of malt and hops.

Shandy Ginger – $9.50

Carib brewed beer combined with a zing of ginger.

Shandy Lime – $9.50

Carib brewed beer combined with a kick of lime.

Shandy Sorrel – $9.50

Carib brewed beer combined with the spicy sweetness sorrel with a kick of lime.

Taste of the Mediterranean Menu Mardo Gras Food and Beverage Tent (CityWalk)

Crepe Suzette – $6.99

Topped with a Grand Marnier orange sauce.

Grilled Octopus – $14.99

Marinated grilled octopus with tomato, oregano, and lemon herb rice.

Francois Montand Brut Sparkling – $13.00

Aromas of white flowers and citrus fruit give way to a creamy and smooth palate with flavors of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples, and Meyer lemons.

Bertrand Corbieres Heresie – $12.00

A velvety texture with a balanced finish, notes of fresh fruit, morello cherry, wild raspberry, and spices.

Mas La Chevaliere Cabernet Sauvignon – $16.00

Intense fruit concentration laced with developed tannic structure, good intensity and nice, juicy mouthfeel.

French Wine Flight – $18.50

Francois Montand Brut Sparkling, Bertrand Corbieres Heresie, Mas La Chevaliere Cabernet Sauv.

Monograph Agiorgitiko – $14.00

Nemea grapes present a smooth body and complex aroma of prickly pear, pomegranate and butterscotch.

Monograph Assyrtiko – $16.00

Youthful with refreshing acidity with notes of citrus fruits, honeysuckle, lemongrass, and stone fruit with a touch of salinity.

Mardi Gras food and beverage tents open officially on Saturday Feb 4. As always, eat like you mean it!