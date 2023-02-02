Cursed Coconut Club Opening Draws Near







The new tradition at Universal Orlando regarding the former Red Coconut club involves creating a themed bar for each new season at Universal Orlando. Universal Orlando announced that a new Cursed Coconut Club would open for Mardi Gras. Recently, some extensive exterior decorations appeared for this Mardi Gras-themed bar. We also gained a few clues about the interior.

Universal Orlando states that the Cursed Coconut Club is the ultimate Mardi Gras lounge experience. On select nights February 4 – April 16, guests can explore the mysteries of the venue’s bayou-inspired atmosphere. Also, some entertainment offerings will occur when the club is open. Being primarily a bar, several exclusive drink offerings will be sold.

Based on the history of Universal Orlando using this space for a themed bar, the Cursed Coconut Club will be open Thursday through Sunday starting at 5:00 p.m. However, the previous bars remained closed to the public for a significant amount of time due to private events. Universal Orlando suggests checking the mobile app for time and information about hours of operation. As of the time of writing, the Universal Orlando mobile app listed no information.

This new Cursed Coconut Club looks themed around skulls and voodoo magic. The exterior decorations convey some spooky vibes. Those vibes appear similar to the Graveyard Deadly Unrest scare zone from Halloween Horror Nights last year. The combination of creepy archways, stone wall facades, vines, and ragged materials hanging for the building convey to guests that things are not perfect at this club.

In addition, some banners hang from the balcony area of this club. Bright-colored voodoo dolls appear prominently on these banners to help with the cursed theme.

A Cursed Coconut Market will sell Mardi Gras-themed merchandise near the club.

If one looks through the windows of the Cursed Coconut Club, skulls and voodoo images can be seen. As expected, at least one Mold-O-Rama device will create figurines for guests. We expect these to cost eight dollars—the machine we can see looks set to develop skull-shaped figures.

Have you visited a previous themed bar at this location? Will you be seeing this one? Let us know in the comments below.