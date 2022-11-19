A Glimpse Inside The Green and Red Coconut Club

Universal Orlando CityWalk area has experienced many changes since opening in 1999. Restaurants have come and gone. Also, the nightclub scene made popular in that time at Orlando area theme park resorts has reduced in recent years. For example, “The Groove” and “Red Coconut Club” failed to reopen after the shutdown due to virus concerns. The Groove should soon transform into a highly themed escape room. The Red Coconut Club has taken a different path in recent months. During the spooky season, Universal Orlando created the “Dead Coconut Club.” Recently, Universal Orlando announced for the holiday season on select nights until January 1st, 2023, that this location will be “The Green and Red Coconut Club.” The Green & Red Coconut Club will be open select evenings, Thursday-Saturday, from now until the end of the year.

On November 18th, the Green and Red Coconut Club opened for the holiday season. That evening, the facility opened at 5 pm. We expect this pattern to be followed on the nights the club will be open. As expected, the place reflected a traditional holiday décor but in a retro quirky way. Universal Orlando told people to expect “an imaginative seasonal transformation into The Green and Red Coconut Club.” They delivered to the delight of many. Like the Halloween version, guests experience various aspects of old-school holiday décor and themes in this venue.

The Toy Soldiers, outside the entrance, will be your first clue to the adventure that awaits you. The “Earl’s North of the Border” sign still sits in a prominent place as you enter the club. The doors to the club have been open, on some previous nights, allowing guests to see this sign providing clues for the future “Green and Red Coconut Club.” On opening night, a queue formed before 5 pm for people interested in seeing inside this new themed club. For the record, Earl the Squirrel super-fan, Alicia Stella of Orlando Park Stop, entered the club first receiving a complimentary “Santa” mold on her way inside.

As expected, the Universal Classic Monsters find their way into the club. However, like everything else in this club, if you can put a Santa hat on top of it, then it has one. Plenty of holiday lights adorn the club. Also, a significant number of snowmen and toy soldiers with lights greet guests as they take a stroll around the club. The merging of the “Tiki” theme. monsters, and the holidays permeate this club.

A family room area featuring a fireplace can be found within this club. Since it is holiday themed, presents add to the décor. If you enjoy holiday décor and figurines from a past era, then you will be fascinated by aspects of this club. The fireplace looks whimsical and holiday-vibrant all at the same time.

Also, do not forget to visit the “Attic” on the top level when you visit. During the Halloween version of this place, some interesting character interactions happened later in the season. In the upstairs area, you might find some amusing ways the Universal Classic Monsters enjoy the holiday season here. Santa Claus, himself, earns a reserved seat at the Green and Red Coconut Club.

Of course, this place serves beverages since it has bars. Beverages suiting many preferences can be purchased. The alcoholic beverages cost $15 each. However, a souvenir cup option exists that be purchased for $18 and then refilled for $15 each time after that. In typical Universal Orlando fashion, the souvenir cup holds more liquid to entice you to buy it. However, a $3 upcharge looks reasonable. The signature holiday beverages are “Secret Family Holiday Punch”, “Cinnamon Sizzle Paloma”, “Noel Nui Nui”, and a “Candy Cane Pina Colada.” Two Mocktails appear on the menu. Of those, guests may choose a “Tropical Fizz” or “Pineapple Holiday Cooler.” Though I am glad to see not just bloggers publish typos in the final form, I would expect an updated menu soon with a different spelling of the tropical fruit.

Based on my personal social media feed, this version of the themed holiday bar started off far better than some others. The use of this location within CityWalk for something festive displays the continued willingness of Universal Orlando to try new things. Remember, the Green and Red Coconut club will be open on select nights through January 1st, 2023.