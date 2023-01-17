Central Park Crepes Changes Menu Again in 2023

Central Park Crepes, a popular food stand, serves sweet and savory crepes at Universal Studios Florida. This new food and beverage option that opened in 2020 continues to serve cost-effective flavor-filled crepes. However, a menu change happened there recently.

Back in 2022, Central Park Crepes made a noticeable change to its menu. The Lemon Blueberry Crepe was removed. However, the Vegan Berry Crepe was added then. The new menu, as of mid-January at Central Park Crepes, only contains four crepes now. Two of them bring savory flavors. The other two bring the powerful sweet flavor that guests have become accustomed to at this food stand.

Though Universal Orlando has released no official word about this change, some prominent theories come to mind. One, this made-to-order food stand struggles during busy times to keep up with the demand. As Orlando theme park fans have heard from Lake Buena Vista, raising prices should reduce demand, right? However, a simpler menu should aid with the crepes’ delivery speed. The space within the Central Park Crepes food stand for team members is not very large. Any strategy to make moving around less necessary will aid team members and guests alike.

A second reason could be the opening of Café La Bamba nearby. This new taco and burrito quick service location sometimes aided with preparation at Central Park Crepes. VIP tour breakfasts and running a quick service location at Cafe La Bamba limit support in terms of staff and resources.

Overall, these changes serve as bad news for all theme park guests. The price of the two savory crepes, Smoked Brisket and Pork Carnitas, increased a dollar to $11.99. The price of the Vegan Berry shot up to $11.99 also. This marks the first time a sweet crepe costs the same as a savory one on the everyday menu.

Fans of the Cookies and Cream Crepe might want to turn away. That crepe no longer appears on the menu at all. For those of you that loved this “safe” sweet crepe, you have my condolences.

When dining at Universal Orlando, things rarely stay dull for long. As always, eat like you mean it!