Universal Orlando Lures Florida Residents With New Ticket Offer







Universal Orlando Resort announced a new Florida resident ticket offer today with the traditionally busier spring and summer seasons approaching.

Universal Orlando Resort released this new Florida resident offer today for use through September 29, 2023. This excellent ticket offer comes with a small catch.

This Florida resident offer allows visitors to “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket.” This ticket offer will enable guests to enjoy three days of theme park adventure for the price of one.

The Catch

These tickets can only be used on non-consecutive days before September 29, 2023. The “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer allows three separate visits to the Universal Orlando Resort. Florida residents cannot use these tickets on back-to-back days. These tickets do have park-to-park access. Guests can enjoy both Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida as much as they like on days these tickets are valid.

However, these tickets do not include access to Volcano Bay water park. So, only Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are included.

The “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” for Florida residents costs $164.00 to $209.00, plus tax. The overall price is based on the first date selected for visiting. As with most offers, prices and availability vary by day.

Potential Value of Ticket Offer

This Florida resident offer presents excellent value for locals. Also, Florida residents looking to take a vacation at Universal Orlando Resort could build the base of a vacation out of this offer. For example, Florida residents could stay on-site at Universal Orlando Resort for several days. If they stay for five days, they could use these tickets to visit the theme parks every other vacation day. Using this ticket offer, Florida residents could visit other theme parks or enjoy their on-site hotel between those days.

If you live in Florida, this allows you to visit the land-based Universal Orlando Resort theme parks for less than $70/per day. Also, for more information about the “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

If you would like more information about Universal Orlando Resort, you can look over some of our other articles about this theme park resort.

