Universal Destinations and Experiences Becomes New Name for Universal Parks and Resorts







With the development of some new Universal properties, Universal Parks and Resorts has decided to rebrand to Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, is becoming Universal Destinations & Experiences. This rebranding reflects some of the coming additional offerings that Universal plans to bring. The addition of the Las Vegas and Frisco projects serve as examples.

Name Change to Universal Destinations and Experiences

The name change also signals how the company is diversifying by bringing Universal branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences under one group. This rebranding also aids in the combination of Universal’s products in the physical and virtual realms.

“Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the Destination of Choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises.”

Recently, the company announced two new original concepts. A theme park designed for families with young children in Frisco, TX and a year-round horror-inspired entertainment experience that is an extension to its highly successful Halloween Horror Nights franchise. In addition, the company recently opened the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, features the groundbreaking “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the entire family.

This rebranding will not change the names of the theme parks. The theme parks will continue to run in the current fashion.

The Universal entertainment operation will strive to offer guests around the globe the world’s most innovative, thrilling, and popular entertainment experiences. Its portfolio of world-class theme parks features the industry’s most thrilling and technologically advanced film- and television-based attractions, exceptional hotel and resort properties, and unique merchandise, games, culinary, virtual, and live entertainment experiences. For more information, visit corporate.universalparks.com.