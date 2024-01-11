Universal Orlando Could Be Getting Luigi’s Mansion, Along with Pokemon and Legend of Zelda – Rumor







The rumors are still swirling around Nintendo-owned IP coming to Universal Orlando. Previously, there were rumors about the Legend of Zelda and Pokemon coming to Florida, and now a new rumor from Orlando Park Stop indicates that Luigi’s Mansion could also be added.

We discussed the rumors about Pokemon and Zelda coming to the park before. The original rumor I heard about The Legend of Zelda was that it could be added to the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure.

The Legend of Zelda

The rumor then was a water-based ride with a boat and some possible “flying” aspects.

Currently, the attractions are closed in the Lost Continent area, with only restaurants and stores remaining open. Now would be a great time to add something new!

According to Orlando Park Stop, the current rumor is also a boat-type attraction.

“..an indoor boat ride as its main attraction, as well as smaller outdoor ride—perhaps a small roller coaster—as well as a reimagined Mythos restaurant, now themed as the Deku Tree from Zelda.”

The estimates placed on this rumor would be something opening in 2027. I hope this is true!

Pokemon

Another long-standing rumor is the addition of Pokemon to Universal Orlando. Currently, Universal Studios Japan has plans to close and retheme their The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man attraction to a Pokemon one.

The rumors involving Pokemon coming to Universal Orlando have had a few different versions. One version was that it could be added to Epic Universe.

Another one said that the Kid Zone area could be rethemed to the pocket monsters. Of course, we now know that is becoming the new Dreamworks area.

Now, a third rumor has the attraction possibly going into the Simpsons Springfield area. Orlando Park Stop indicates that a new rumor has Universal Orlando not renewing their agreement with “The Simpsons” with Disney and could instead turn some of the area into Pokemon-themed attractions.

Again, it’s currently just a rumor, but I am pretty sure they will add Pokemon somewhere into the parks at some point. Disney needs to be wary of that one for sure.

Luigi’s Mansion

The final rumor is a new one to me. I have personally thought that not putting in Luigi’s Mansion was a missed opportunity for a fantastic and interactive Nintendo IP.

In the plans for EPIC Universe, there are small pieces of land that are marked for expansion areas. This is why some of the original Pokemon rumors put it in one of the expansion parcels at EPIC Universe. Now, the new rumor is Luigi’s Mansion.

According to Orlando Park Stop, one of these expansion areas could soon see a mini-land, similar to Donkey Kong Country, featuring a Luigi’s Mansion dark ride. My nephew would lose his mind!

“Rumors for the Luigi’s Mansion dark ride experience itself would have us traversing rooms of a haunted mansion, using a new version of the Poltergust ghost vacuum, featuring new interactive shooter tech that would be a cross between Men in Black: Alien Attack and Villain-Con Minion Blast.”

If true, this would be part of the first expansion after the initial opening of Epic Universe.

Of course, it’s all just rumor and speculation for now. That being said, I’ve heard Pokemon and Zelda mentioned numerous times from various sources. I hope it’s all true!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Orlando Park Stop (full credit to them)