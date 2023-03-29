Universal Destinations and Experiences Beefs Up Creative Team







Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, announced to Universal team members that he added two new leaders to crucial roles for the company’s expanding creative division.

The recently renamed Universal Destinations & Experiences, formerly Universal Parks and Resorts, named Brian Robinson and Eric Parr to new executive roles with the creative division. Mark Woodbury informed team members via a company memo.

In this memo to team members, Mark Woodbury said Brian Robinson had been named executive vice president and chief creative officer. He will lead the division’s creative studio, including ATI (Advanced Technology Initiatives), media, architecture and planning, and attraction development. Currently, Robinson works as an executive in brand strategy & creative at Universal Products and Experiences.

Eric Parr has been promoted to the new role of senior vice president of the creative studio. He will report directly to Robinson. Parr will take on the expanded leadership of creative design on new attractions, destinations, and experiences worldwide.

“Universal Destinations & Experiences has an exciting future with a powerful aspiration, phenomenal product, a differentiated brand purpose, and an extraordinarily talented team. This inspires my confidence in where we are going as a company and in Brian Robinson’s and Eric Parr’s ability to take the Creative Studio to new heights,” Woodbury said in the statement to staff. He also mentioned plans to make more announcements about other key appointments soon.

The staff changes come following the announcement of a rebranding of Comcast/NBCUniversal’s theme park earlier this month to Destinations and Experiences. With the two original concepts coming to Frisco, TX, and Las Vegas, NV, this new branding title fits the company’s current direction. With rumors of more expansions in other regions of the world by Universal, these recent appointments could be interesting. Also, the stated future additional appointments might lead fans to see the directions of Universal Destinations and Experiences for the next few decades.

