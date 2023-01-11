More Information Released About Universal’s Las Vegas Horror-Themed Experience

Previously we reported that Universal has announced two new experiences coming sometime in the future. A new kids-themed park will open in Frisco, TX while a “permanent, horror-themed” experience is coming to the AREA15 are of Las Vegas. This new addition will be based on Universal’s wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights.

The new area will offer unique and immersive horror based experiences along with seasonal events, restaurants and more.

It will be located in a 20-acre expansion of AREA15 and will occupy 110,000 square feet. According to Deadline, a Universal spokesperson said the new HHN-themed venue will be an “anchor tenant” in the new expansion area.

Here is some concept art that was released featuring Jack the Clown, who is one of the Halloween Horror Nights “icons”:

The Universal Parks & Resorts President of New Ventures, Page Thompson, said:

“We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts offered this comment:

“At Universal, we bring our distinct brand of storytelling to life by creating the most innovative, immersive, and exciting destinations and experiences for our fans around the world. Broadening our reach to deliver unique concepts for new audiences in new markets is incredibly exciting.”

It really is an exciting idea. My family loves HHN and would adore this as well!

Source: Deadline