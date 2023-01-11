Universal Announces New Texas Theme Park and Year-Round Horror Location in Las Vegas

Universal has just dropped two major announcements today. They are planning on building a theme park in Texas and they apparently bought land in Frisco, near the Dallas North Tollway. Plans were also announced for a year-round, horror-focused, location in Las Vegas as well. No opening dates or timelines were yet announced.

Universal Texas

Universal plans to build a 97 acre, family-focused, resort in the suburbs of Dallas. The company seemingly purchased the land using a Delaware-based shell company.

The new park will gear towards younger kids and will feature a few interactive experiences and a 300-room hotel, with Minions and Shrek being the focus.

This makes sense as a new Shrek film is said to be on the horizon and Minions are dominating the box office for animated features.

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts said:

“The project will be designed to appeal to families, with immersive experiences making it a one- to two-day destination.”

It isn’t that large overall, but it is in an increasing demographic– families with younger kids.

Here is a concept art image they released.

Universal Las Vegas

The second announcement is for a year-round, horror area in Las Vegas. Bloomberg lists it as being 110,000 square feet and will be located in an expansion of the Area15 district. Given the theme park’s long history with Universal Monsters and Halloween Horror Nights, it makes sense to offer a location year-round.

Mark Woodbury has also said:

“Horror is not just for Halloween anymore at Universal,” Mark Woodbury, chairman of the company’s resorts unit.”

It is interesting to note that Bloomberg wrote “More cities, both in the US and internationally, could be coming.”

Sounds like Universal is out for theme park domination and not just against Disney.

Since Universal / Comcast is based in Philadelphia, I’m personally hoping for some PA announcement, but time will tell.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Sources: Bloomberg and Dallas News