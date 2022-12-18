Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (December 18, 2022)

Only a few days are left until Christmas. Hanukkah begins at sundown on December 18. Of course, Orlando theme park fans celebrate the holidays at least until the end of the year. At Universal Orlando, the holiday season lasts until January 1st, 2023, to be precise. On this week’s “Top Three” food adventure, we will stay inside the Universal Studios Florida theme park though.

Our first stop takes us to the TODAY Café. This quick-service location offers many excellent dining choices and sweet bakery treats. Though the speed of service at this location can bring some challenges, the food quality rarely disappoints. For the holidays, they serve the “Holiday Linzer Mint Cake.” Their version involves the trifle cake model used often at Universal Orlando. This cake tastes lovely in Universal Orlando fashion if you get all the ingredients in each bite. I recommend you do that. If you fail to do so, this dessert drops in terms of quality. The combination of a spice-type cake, raspberry jelly, and frosting makes a solid sweet treat for $5.49 before applicable discounts.

Next, we walk over to the Battery Park area. For a name so long, Mr. Grinch would mock it; we get a chocolate “bomb.” “Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb” costs $8.99. This salted caramel-filled acorn-shaped hot chocolate bomb provides the cuteness of an acorn you expect from Earl the Squirrel. Guests also receive a serving of hot chocolate. As you might expect, you place the “bomb” in the hot chocolate. Compared to last year’s version, Earl’s version tastes nice. This would be lovely on one of the Florida-level cold evenings to drink and enjoy during the holiday parade.

Our last stop this week takes us to the Gramercy Park area to one of the food trucks. There we find cheesesteaks. They come in three varieties. Each one provides a solid portion size with a side of curly fries. Guests choose between vegan, chicken, and Philly versions. They each cost $14.99.

On behalf of piratesandprincesses.net, let me wish you a happy holiday season. We will be back with some more of the top three suggestions next week on Christmas Day. Do not worry; some of them will not involve Santa for that week. As always, eat like you mean it.