More Details About Universal Orlando Holiday Kicking Off This Saturday

The holidays slowly draw close. At Universal Orlando, that day will be November 12th. We have seen more “Earl.” We know that the return of the Holiday Tour and Grinch Breakfast will happen soon. Universal Orlando knows this is a big deal since they started describing these festivities back in August. Recently, Universal Orlando presented more details about the holidays at their resort. For foodies, Universal Orlando gave us some good news about offering. Many guests will be thrilled with the return of a popular item from 2021.

As Universal Orlando stated, starting this Saturday, November 12, and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, featuring an incredible collection of festivities inspired by pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more. Guests can also savor an array of new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings across the entire resort and visit the all-new Holiday Tribute Store to shop unique merchandise inspired by Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s very own Earl the Squirrel character, and more.

Guests can enjoy some seasonal treats across the entire resort. Universal Orlando Resort will offer next-level cuisine for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season across the entire destination, including comforting classics, returning fan-favorite fare, and tasty treats inspired by this year’s festivities.

Some of the offerings will be returning favorites with some new options also. For example:

Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb (available at TODAY Café and Battery Park – located alongside the lagoon near Mel’s Drive-In): A holiday fan-favorite is back, now themed to the beloved, original Universal character – Earl the Squirrel. The delicious beverage consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate.

Roast Beast Sandwich (available at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous): Guests looking for comfort food flavors can savor the Roast Beast Sandwich – a mini meatloaf sandwich featuring French onion soup-dipped roast beef with a cheddar cheese sauce – and even a “secret” sauce – served on a pretzel bun. This sandwich will bring joy to fans that had their last holiday season.

Grinch-Themed Treats (available in Seuss Landing): Some of the traditional sweet flavors the season brings can be found in an array of unique Grinch-themed sweets, including a Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, and Grinch cookies, among others.

Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” (available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen): An iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles.

And for the seasonal cocktail aficionados, a selection of specialty beverages is available in Universal Studios Florida including:

The Nutty Nog, the classic Holiday treat with a creamy, frozen eggnog base

The Deluxe Nog, a luxurious Holiday drink served with Bacardi 8

The Fire Nog is a delicious liquid cinnamon-cream treat using fireball cinnamon whiskey.

The Tribute Store will open with festive fun for all. The incredibly immersive Holiday Tribute Store returns with four themed rooms inspired by Who-ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel, and New York vintage holiday decor. The store will be stocked with a variety of new merchandise that will make the perfect holiday gifts – such as a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas Loungefly backpack, Hogwarts House-themed holiday ornaments, Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey, and more – plus a variety of unique sweet treats in each themed room.

Of course, Universal Orlando wants all to know of special holiday offers. Access to Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration is included with regular admission to the theme parks and with a valid annual or seasonal pass (blockout dates apply). Florida residents can take advantage of an exclusive “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free” offer to revel in the festivities and enjoy two days of theme park thrills for the price of a 1-day, 2-park ticket. This offer is valid for visits through January 26, 2023, and limited blockout dates apply. Florida residents and Universal Passholders wanting to stay in the heart of the merriment can save 35% on select rooms at all Universal Orlando hotels during the holiday season – and take advantage of exclusive theme park benefits for hotel guests, including Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more.

Even though the Grinch may oppose the holidays, Universal Orlando does well this time of year. If you desire to visit during this time, enjoy all that Universal Orlando has to offer.