Are Cheesesteaks All I Want For Christmas?

If you find yourself wandering around Universal Studios Florida during their holiday celebration, you will find several songs stuck in your head. You might fall asleep each night with the sound of Mariah Carey stuck in your mind. You might ponder if your two front teeth would be adequate for Christmas. Maybe, like Celestine Warbeck, your baby got you a hippogriff for Christmas. Still, the holiday season at Universal Orlando brings far more memories than just classic winter holiday songs. For some of us, the holiday season equates to food and beverage. Still, I doubt many people find themselves thinking about cheesesteaks in connection with the winter holidays. Yet, Universal Orlando offers three of them this holiday season.

The tradition of seasonal food trucks continues in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida. This food truck serves three cheesesteaks with seasoned curly fries. Each of these three cheesesteaks costs $14.99 before applicable discounts. Guests may buy a traditional style “Philly” cheesesteak, a chicken cheesesteak, and a vegan version.

So, are these worth $14.99? Sorry, that question demands a definite maybe. The portion size of these sandwiches demands attention. If you went to your local sandwich shop to order something of this size with a side of chips, the price point would be a little lower but not much.

The ingredients of these cheesesteaks rate as decent, especially for theme park cuisine. The bread roll provides a touch of sweetness making it more than just a standard bread roll. The different cheese sauces used will not remind any Philadelphia resident of Geno’s or Pat’s but work well within these sandwiches. The beef and chicken versions come with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and a cheese sauce. Oddly the vegan version does not have peppers included. However, I have a few reports of guests asking for the peppers on the vegan version and those being added.

These cheesesteaks provide a decent portion for a quick service entrée. Sure, the bread makes up a large portion of this entrée. Still, if you are a fan of sandwiches like these, the value will be there for you. The portion size of fries could be bigger. Yet, you probably are not ordering this for just the fries. Even if you want more than just three cheesesteak sandwiches for Christmas, these make a solid dining option when looking for a larger quick service meal. As always, eat like you mean it!