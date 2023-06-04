Terralina Crafted Italian Disney Springs Offers Florida Resident Promotion







Terralina Crafted Italian Disney Springs revealed a 25% discount promotion for Florida residents for the summer.

Terralina Crafted Italian, located in The Landing area of Disney Springs, strives to create a warm rustic setting with authentic Italian dishes. The main entrance area presents guests with this concept immediately. The menu features hand-tossed pizzas, pasta entrée, and a surprisingly good burger with unique Italian seasoning.

Florida Residents Discounts

For Florida residents, this summer makes a great time to enjoy some Italian cuisine at Disney Springs. Since everything in life looks to cost more these days, a price break on dining at a premier vacation destination sounds great.

Terralina Crafted Italian announced on social media that Florida residents have a good reason to visit this summer. They wrote, “Calling all Florida residents! This summer, indulge in mouth-watering dishes while enjoying a great deal on your bill. Show your server proof of residency to receive 25% off your next meal and non-alcoholic beverages, all summer long🍽️🌴.” Of note, the social media post did not indicate when “summer” ends for this promotion. We suspect it will last at least until school starts back in Florida in mid-August.

We have dined at Terralina Crafted Italian on many occasions. Our most recent visit involved being invited to try some menu items during a “Guy’s Night Out.” On this occasion, we enjoyed a Sausage Pizza, Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Housemade Lasagna, and Artichoke Chicken. We found all the menu items enjoyable and not too overwhelming for the picky eaters in your group.

On a few other occasions, we ordered the Crafted Burger on our own budget. This unique burger consists of ground chuck and brisket, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, cheddar, and chili-sage aioli on a toasted bun. We feel this burger should be considered one of the best burgers on Walt Disney World’s property. Especially with the demise of the Lobster Thermidor Burger at the Grand Floridian Café, this moves up in the rankings of best burger at Walt Disney World.

Another Discount at Terralina Crafted Italian

Also, during “V.I.PASSHOLDER Days,” guests at Terralina Crafted Italian with Walt Disney World annual passes receive a more significant discount than normal on table service dining in June. So annual passholders living outside of Florida still receive a decent discount of around 20%. Of course, the Florida resident and Walt Disney World annual pass discounts do not apply to alcoholic beverages.

If you are looking for a nice Italian meal, this place makes a good choice. As always, eat like you mean it.