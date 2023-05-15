Walt Disney World Announces V.I.PASSHOLDER Days for June







Previously there was a rumor that Walt Disney World might be getting ready to take a page out of Universal’s book and offer special Passholder extras. Now Disney has announced V.I.PASSHOLDER Days and a new Figment Annual Passholder magnet.

Here are some of the new V.I.PASSHOLDER Offerings Coming

No, it’s not your imagination—a new Passholder magnet is coming! Check out the special sneak peek video and see if it sparks any guesses as to who will be featured.

Passholders will have a limited-time, exclusive space to rest and cool off with dedicated seating (subject to availability).

Passholders can enjoy increased discounts on select merchandise and dining locations across Walt Disney World Resort, including select EPCOT International Flower and Garden Outdoor Kitchens.

New Passholder exclusive treats will be available for purchase.

Passholders will also get a chance to capture memories of their latest park visit with two limited-time photo ops.”

The announcement talks about a special, limited-time, AP space with seating as well as increased discounts at select shopping and dining locations across the Walt Disney World Resort. However, it seems limited to the end of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival. At least for this first promotion.

Like Universal Orlando, they will also be offering AP exclusive “treats.”

There will also be two exclusive photo ops for APs only.

More information will be made available at a later date.

