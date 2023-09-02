Spoiler Free Review: The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights House Orlando 2023







One of the sizeable intellectual property houses for Halloween Horror Nights this year on both coasts is The Last of Us. We experienced this house during the opening weekend of Halloween Horror Nights Orlando.

The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) property comes with much fanfare for this year’s event. Neil Druckmann, the creator of The Last of Us video game, apparently lobbied for the property to become a part of Halloween Horror Nights at some point. With the popularity of the streaming show this year, it looked like a good opportunity.

In June, The Last of Us house became official with an announcement by Universal. The video game would be featured for Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts in 2023.

Things are about to get spooky up in this town! 🧟‍♂️ 🔪 🩸 🍄 pic.twitter.com/cMkFfBsKeS — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) August 31, 2023

If you follow Neil Druckmann on social media, you might have learned that he made a trip to Orlando on August 31, one day before Halloween Horror Nights starts in Orlando. He even received a viewing of Halloween Horror Nights house, based on his work, on the morning before opening night. Let us say he approved of the work done by Universal Orlando and the Halloween Horror Nights team.

Holy moly… This thing is so rad! Hope to see some of you tomorrow @HorrorNightsORL ! pic.twitter.com/1RE3Q0To5Y — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 1, 2023

Fans of the Game and the Streaming Show “The Last of Us” Will Appreciate This

Like the “Stranger Things” house, fans will value this Halloween Horror Nights house. Of course, this house is based on the video game, not the MAX streaming series. There is a chance that guests walking through this house with no knowledge of the video game or streaming series might find themselves confused with the different elements in this house. However, they should be no more confused than a first-time visitor to Halloween Horror Nights walking through the Descendants of Destruction house last year.

This Halloween Horror Nights house turns the Pittsburg portion of the game into an enjoyable scenic adventure. Okay, a pleasant experience with Clickers and Bloaters after you might make a better description. Either way, this makes a good house.

Scary?

Is it overly scary? Is it Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) gross?

To both of those questions, we say no. However, HHN functions as more than jump scares and disgusting prop design. In our opinion, the scenes and the masks used by the scare actors qualify as excellent. If you ever wanted to feel like you were walking through a video game, this house makes a solid attempt at creating that for you. Even though hardcore gamers wanting an authentic Pittsburgh section of the video game experience might struggle with some character elements within this house, the balance of scenic props, storytelling, and scares works well with this house.

Depending on your perspective, this Halloween Horror Nights house could be this year’s “pretty” one. Each year, one of the ten Orlando HHN offerings looks the most scenic and pretty. For example, last year, Dead Man’s Pier: Winter Wake won the contest for the cutest girl in the school. This year, if you can overlook the infected trying to get you as you walk through, we suggest The Last of Us wins this year.

Best Part of The Last of Us House

The best part arrives at the end of your journey through this HHN house. We will not ruin it for you. However, we thought the final section on our first run counts as outstanding. This made up for any shortcomings elsewhere in this HHN house. Also, if Neil Druckmann approves of this, then so do we.

Based on the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, expect long queues for The Last of Us. Also, as you can see, most queues have extended areas totally outdoors. Make sure to bring proper rain gear for your Halloween Horror Nights adventure.

Let us know your thoughts if you experience The Last of Us house. Happy spooky season to you!