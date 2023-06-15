We Finally Got a Halloween Horror Nights House Announcement- The Last of Us







The wait is over! We have a Halloween Horror Nights house announcement with Universal confirming that “The Last of Us” will be part of the event for 2023. Hopefully, John Murdy can let his people finish work on a house facade since this might be the puppy he waited to have announced.

One of the worst-kept secrets about Halloween Horror Nights last year revolved around the Hellblock Horror house. Most sources indicated that Hellblock Horror replaced the previously planned “The Last of Us” or “Evil Dead” house. Nevertheless, fans of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) can enjoy “The Last of Us” house this year. We learned this after the recent official announcement from Universal Orlando Resort.

Some other sources indicated that last year, the Descendants of Destruction Halloween Horror Nights house was originally intended to be “The Last of Us” house. However, Universal did not acquire the rights to do that for whatever reason. Whether true or not, we will get the full fledge “The Last of Us” HHN house this year.

The Last of Us Max Streaming

HBO took the concept of the video game and created a show for the MAX streaming service. According to the website, the show’s description reads, “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. In this action-adventure series, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The show remarkably impacted pop culture when released early in 2023. Initially set for 2022, that release date may have created the rumored dilemma, leading to Hellblock Horror being a replacement house.

We expect this post-apocalyptic world’s infected people and monsters to play large in this house. Also, we expect fans of the video game and streaming service show to flock to this house. The overall concept of this intellectual property creates an ideal backdrop for a Halloween Horror Nights house. With various “baddies” and monsters, the option for ways to scare guests looks vast. With monsters like the “Clickers and Bloaters,” using sound to enhance this spooky house also seems very likely.

Big Task for HHN

Universal has taken on a significant task with this intellectual property. Trying to blend the intricate narrative of the video game (and maybe the TV show) in an HHN house will be challenging. Finding out how Universal translates this into an HHN house will be interesting.

Pondering this exciting announcement leads to several questions. Will this house be a trek through Joel and Ellie escaping and avoiding the monsters? Will we be taking the place of Joel and Ellie as we walk through this HHN house? What nightmares will we have in this house? Since this HHN house will be based on the video game, will that cause major differences between that and the MAX streaming service?

Since we know this HHN House will be based on the video game version of “The Last of Us,” will the public be disappointed by not getting a true version of the television show? Will the scare actors look like the video game characters or television show characters?

From a practical standpoint, Halloween Horror Nights fans will ask other questions. How long will the queue be for this house? Will it be longer than queueing for the Chucky house or other houses? What HHN-themed food will go with this house, if any?

Halloween Horror Nights YouTube Channel posted this video for the announcement:

This is what Universal officially stated about the house:

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights dares guests to survive “The Last of Us” as Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game comes to life – for the first time – as an all-new haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort , beginning Friday, September 1, and at Universal Studios Hollywood , beginning Thursday, September 7.

Set in a ravaged civilization, where Infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s “The Last of Us” video game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has captivated audiences since its release. And now, guests can immerse themselves in a real-life experience that puts them directly into the game’s frightening world.

“The Last of Us” haunted houses on both coasts will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said. “Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘The Last of Us,’ it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!”

“We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” said Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort. “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” added John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with the screams beginning Thursday, September 7. Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

For Universal Orlando’s event, guests can now purchase a variety of tickets and vacation packages for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 which begins Friday, September 1, including single-night tickets and event upgrades like the R.I.P. Tour, Express Pass and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour. Guests can also stay near the screams with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event, Universal hotel accommodations and admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks. Package holders also receive theme park benefits exclusive to Universal Orlando hotel guests, such as Early Park Admission during the day and access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate at night. Additional ticket products, including Frequent Fear Passes, will be available soon. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Both events will run select nights through Tuesday, October 31. Additional details, including new haunted houses, will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

We have our second HHN house announcement for 2023. What do you think of this announcement?