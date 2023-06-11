John Murdy Wants Halloween Horror Nights Announcements Too!







John Murdy serves as a creative director for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. John Murdy spends a great deal of time on Twitter. He sounds like he wants the announcements for Halloween Horror Nights to happen as soon as possible.

Speaking for most Halloween Horror Nights fans, we would like some announcements also. Since the Halloween Horror Nights event starts in Orlando in about 80 days, the HHN fans have grown restless.

In recent years, the Hollywood and Orlando versions of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) have shared some intellectual properties. Based on this, several announcements have been made as dual announcements, like the Chucky HHN house announcement for HHN 2023. It sounds like Hollywood construction for at least one HHN house has stopped waiting on a dual announcement.

John Murdy on Halloween Horror Nights

Yep. Not letting them go any further until this puppy gets announced — John Murdy 🎃 (@john_murdy) June 5, 2023

When tweeting about the HHN area Curious George 2, John Murdy wrote, “Yep. Not letting them go any further until this puppy gets announced.” Logic dictates that this statement means that the HHN house location connects to a specific intellectual property with a bi-coastal announcement needed.

This may relate to a significant intellectual property for the event on both coasts. Based on this, construction for that house façade cannot continue until an announcement. This delay cannot make the preparation process any easier for the Hollywood event.

John Murdy earned a reputation for being a bit cutting with his tweets. However, he sounds like a man frustrated by no HHN house announcements. Perhaps he wants the marketing team for Halloween Horror Nights to make some announcements as quickly as possible so he can move on with his team’s job.

Chucky and HHN Marketing Team

Here’s the problem. Chucky killed everyone in marketing — John Murdy 🎃 (@john_murdy) June 1, 2023

Speaking of that, John Murdy recently tweeted an interesting sarcastic comment about the HHN marketing team for Hollywood and Orlando. He was asked on Twitter, “when are we going to get maze announcements?” In Hollywood, for many years, the houses were called mazes. That officially changed recently. However, John Murdy’s response might convey his thoughts and many HHN fans’ thoughts about the marketing for HHN. He tweeted’ “Here’s the problem. Chucky killed everyone in marketing.”

We would not want to read too much into that tweet reply. Still, the marketing for HHN 2023 has been minimal so far. Perhaps this week, we will receive a big HHN announcement. However, HHN fans would take anything at this point. It sounds like John Murdy would also!