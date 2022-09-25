A Look Inside Descendants of Destruction House Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights offers some callbacks to previous years. Since the lore of Halloween Horror Nights contains so much material, these nods to the fans add to the enjoyment of the event. Though rarely does a direct sequel or prequel to a previous house or scare zone happen, “Descendants of Destruction” house comes very close. As discussed during speculation season, this house appears to show the period before the well-received “Seeds of Extinction” house from a previous year.

For “Descendants of Destruction” guests will enter platform 31. Once again, this builds on the traditional Halloween theme since this is technically the 31st year of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. Universal Orlando told us to expect something deeper, darker, and deadlier. One of their marketing promotions for this house sounds like this, “Careful not to leave any of your scream squad behind as you descend the subway tunnels of deserted New York. Lurking in the dark are hungry mutants looking to feast on the last remnants of humanity.”

After you past the façade, you will enter a post-apocalyptic setting with mutants. Based on conditions, people headed underground. The New York subway system became the home of many of these survivors. This Halloween Horror Nights house walks us through three stages of the mutation process.

The first section revolves around human survivors. They have some light probably from solar power but things are not good.

The second section the changes for the survivors from human form to mutant becomes clearer. The lights grow darker with less ability to create power.

Then in the final area, full mutations appear. The lights grew very dim and several lighting effects help add to the scares. If you wish to avoid dark spaces, this house might not be for you. Below you will see several photos taken during a daytime “unmasking tour” walkthrough of this house.

Enjoy the spooky!