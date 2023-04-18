Review: Street Corn Crepe at Central Park Crepes Universal Studios Florida







Mardi Gras season is over at Universal Orlando Resort. During Mardi Gras season, the Muffuletta Crepe was sold at Central Park Crepes at Universal Studios Florida. However, a new crepe, the Street Corn Crepe, has appeared on the menu.

Central Park Crepes provides made-to-order crepes in sweet and savory versions. The menu changes periodically. In recent times the menu has featured only four options. The Street Corn Crepe replaced the Mardi Gras seasonal crepe option.

The Street Corn Crepes cost $11.99 before applicable discounts. The menu description reads, “roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos. ancho marinated chicken, cilantro lime crema, blue corn tortilla.” As with other crepes served here, the portion size exceeds normal Orlando area theme park levels. The crepes arrive for guests fresh and hot since they are made to order. However, the wait can be long here.

Central Park Crepes: How Was This One?

This crepe looks nice. The initial flavor with bites from the top of the crepe offers an excellent taste. The combination of sauce and cheese works well with this crepe.

The crepe brought a decent flavor for guests. We would have preferred a more assertive flavor from the jalapenos and cilantro lime crema. However, we understand that a more robust flavor would not appeal to a significant number of theme park guests. Yet, the flavor combination of the chicken, corn, and other flavors balance together well.

Based on the construction method of the crepes, guests find less significant flavor as they get to the end of the crepe. The taste is all right, however. It just fails to match the initial flavor.

Another potential negative might be the texture combination of the soft crepe. This can lead to a potential mess. Central Park Crepes fills the crepes will plenty of components. Of course, a negative of more than average amount of fillings leads to a potential mess. Make sure to get extra napkins, no matter what crepe you order from Central Park Crepes.

Overall, this new menu item shows Universal Orlando Resort offering something beyond burgers and fries. We would consider ordering this again. If you are looking for good value, great taste, and something beyond traditional theme park quick-service food, try Central Park Crepes. If interested, we have listed below a few other reviews of current menu items at Central Park Crepes. As always, eat like you mean it!

Smoked Brisket Crepe

Vegan Berry Crepe