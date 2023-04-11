Review: Easy Like Sunday Morning Brunch at City Works Disney Springs







The weekend brunch options at Walt Disney World Resort are numerous. Most of them happen at Disney Springs. So, on a Sunday morning, actually a Sunday early afternoon, we tried the “Easy Like Sunday Morning” brunch entree at City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs.

City Works Eatery and Pour House serves sports bar and grill-style food. City Works has locations in the northern area of the United States, Texas, and Disney Springs. The weekend Rock n’ Roll brunch menu is offered from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The brunch menu contains plenty of musical references. For example, you can order a Jon Bun Jovi, Sweet Child of Mine, or Donut Stop Believing’. However, if you can overlook the bad musical puns, the brunch menu has much to offer.

In my previous experiences here, the quality of the brunch menu meets expectations from a Disney Springs table service restaurant. Most guests will find something to fall in love with on the brunch menu.

Checking In At City Works

On this Sunday afternoon, after checking in for our reservation, we were asked to wait for a text message to return. About five minutes later, we received a text message and were seated.

My dining companion ordered a brunch beverage. He ordered a Michelada. This looked and tasted like a modified Bloody Mary drink with Corona. If you would like more information about that drink and other menu items at this brunch, please click here.

Easy Like Sunday Morning

Regarding food, I ordered the Easy Like Sunday Morning. Based on all the dining adventures I had been on already during this trip to Orlando, I decided to play it safe. For $17, this breakfast flatbread comes topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, garlic puree, and arugula.

The balance of flavor in terms of the toppings works well with this breakfast flatbread. The “crust” varied between decent to borderline Disney puffy pizza level. The cheese on top offered quality flavor. Still, the consistency of the cheese changed from piece to piece. We found the arugula inconsistent in terms of quality on this day. In contrast, the eggs held up very well with this flatbread. Also, the protein components underneath the cheese were understated but good overall.

Easy Like Sunday Morning comes cut into ten pieces. This makes it easy to share if you are somebody who shares food. The portion size makes a good value on Walt Disney World property.

This brunch menu item will not star on any menu. Still, the quality exists with this entrée. This would work very well for those looking for a lighter brunch entrée. As mentioned, this could be shared like an appetizer before other brunch entrées. Also, you could pair this with something else on the City Works brunch menu, like the Chimi Hendrix or The Clash Smash, which are also sharable.

City Works Gets Overlooked

City Works at Disney Springs often gets overlooked based on its location on the Westside of Disney Springs. Reservations can be acquired will less stress than at places like Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’.

If this dining review caused you to wonder about other dining options at Disney Springs, we have placed a few other reviews below. As always, eat like you mean it!

