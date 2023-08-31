Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club Opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando







To coordinate with the season of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal CityWalk Orlando will provide guests with a spooky experience. Universal CityWalk Orlando’s Red Coconut Club will transform into The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club in 3D.

The recent tradition of converting the Red Coconut Club into a seasonal lounge area has grown. This year, the frightful fiends of Monstergram Pictures have completed their latest B-movie epic: Target Planet Coconut. So, they are premiering it at the one and only Dead Coconut Club.

If you visited the All Hallows Eve Boutique this summer, then you have already seen some glimpses of Monstergram Pictures. In the seasonal theming of that merchandise location, guests saw several Universal Classic Monsters making a movie. Perhaps, this summer, Target Planet Coconut was that movie.

Currently, the All Hallows Eve Boutique hosts the spooky season theme. Dr. Oddfellow looks to have taken over that location. Still, the MonsterGram Studios moved to Universal CityWalk Orlando

The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club

Over at the Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club, Universal Orlando states that guests may journey beyond the stars to the surface of an angry red planet, Planet Coconut. There they can watch strange aliens battle for control of this hostile world. Downstairs the stage is set for an otherworldly performance. However, upstairs guests can grab themselves a seat alongside the heads of MonsterGram Pictures, the Universal Monsters.

If you visit The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club, make sure to visit upstairs too. You will find plenty of “Easter Eggs” to lore of Halloween Horror Nights and other Universal Orlando lore.

Universal Orlando Resort enjoys placing items in specialty areas, like Tribute Stores, to remind experienced visitors of previous events. For example, the truck placed outside of the Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club has been used on many occasions, such as a holiday display connecting to our friend, Earl the Squirrel. Several other nods to Earl the Squirrel can be found throughout Universal Orlando Resort this spooky season, including within the Dead Coconut Club.

Operating Hours

The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club will be open on select evenings during the Halloween Horror Nights season. Since Universal Orlando Resort reopened the Red Coconut Club, the hours of operation for the public have been inconsistent.

The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club is expected to be open on select evenings during Halloween Horror Nights. Based on history, we expect some nights for the venue to be sold out for private events. Other than that, it should be open on Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 5:00 p.m. – 12:00 midnight. Please check the Universal Orlando mobile app closer to your visit to confirm the hours of operation.

Entrance to The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club in 3D costs nothing. This area will be open to all visitors brave enough to enter. Guests of all ages are welcome to enter The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club. Of course, all guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

Annual Passholder Preview

On Thursday, August 31, Universal Orlando annual passholders could preview the spooky-themed Red Coconut Club from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Starting Friday, September 1, all guests may enter the Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club.

Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club Menu:

Specialty Drinks (souvenir 15.49 | 20 oz. 11.49 | refill 11.49)

Red Planet Punch (El Jimador Tequila, Gran Gala Liquor, Passionfruit, Pineapple, and lime juice with vanilla bean paste and edible glitter.)

Asteroid Attack (Old Forester Bourbon with lemon juice, agave, and a Malbec floater with blackberry and mint syrup)

Plasma Punch (Bacardi Light Rum, lime juice, Dragonfruit, Pear Syrup, and Bitter Truth Violette, garnished with an edible orchid)

The Ooze (New Amsterdam Gin, lime juice, vanilla bean, kiwi and honeydew syrups with tonic water)

Ice Cold Beer

Draft

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

Nightmare Nectar Blonde Ale (20oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 | Refill 12.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 12.00)

Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA (20oz. Souvenir Cup 16.00 | Refill 13.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 13.00)

Canned

VooDoo Brewing Lacto-Kooler – 12.25

Original Sin Crimson Chaos Cider – 10.00

Mocktail:

Spirit-Free Slime (Lime juice, vanilla bean, kiwi, and honeydew syrups with tonic water)

Wine

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – $9

Noble Vines Chardonnay – $9.00

Premium Cocktails mixed with your choice of liquor,

Tito’s, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Patron, Jack Daniel’s, Drown Royal or Tanqueray (20oz. Souvenir Cup 18.00 | Refill 14.00 | 12oz. Single Serve 14.00)

Universal Orlando continues to impress with its seasonal attractions and entertainment locations. The Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club provides another place at Universal Orlando Resort for guests to enjoy the spooky season. If you plan to enjoy Halloween Horror Nights this year, enjoy the spooky!