Dr. Oddfellow Takes Over All Hallows Eve Boutique Universal Orlando







Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida this year involves many aspects of Dr. Oddfellow. This week, Dr. Oddfellow’s presence became more evident at the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal Islands of Adventure.

If you ever wanted proof that Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) fans love their merchandise, this week proved it. Many of us never doubted the love that HHN fans have for spooky season merchandise. We have seen it before. However, on Friday, August 18, the All Hallows Eve Boutique opened with a Dr. Oddfellow theme replacing the previous Monster Gram Pictures Studios theme. The store quickly became crowded, with a long queue to buy the new Halloween Horror Nights merchandise, including the Lil’ Boo Plush Pillow.

On Friday, August 18, the All Hallows Eve Boutique did not open at 9:00 a.m. as it usually does at Universal Islands of Adventure. A sign was on the door indicating it would open at 11:00 a.m. For the record, it opened about 20 minutes before that. However, this appeared suspicious.

Dr. Oddfellow

Those suspicions turned out to be valid. Dr. Oddfellow took over the All Hallows Eve Boutique. Well, at least his image and merchandise connected to him took over the All Hallows Eve Boutique.

All Hallows Eve Boutique

Guests can see (and buy) many of this year’s HHN merchandise choices within this themed merchandise location. Guests can also see some more images of the original themed HHN houses for 2023.

We should not have been surprised by Dr. Oddfellow taking over the All Hallows Eve Boutique. He will appear in some form in all the scare zones for HHN 2023. He will also play a prominent role in his own HHN house.

Also, towards the back of the store, we saw a reference to Madam Basiel and psychic readings. Though we expect this display section to be updated as HHN draws closer, does this mean Madam Basiel will be a vital part of the Dr. Oddfellow HHN house? The answer will need to be determined later.

The Halloween Horror Nights event creates great excitement at Universal Orlando Resort. With the event about two weeks away, the excitement grows.

Will you be visiting Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights this year? Let us know in the comments below.