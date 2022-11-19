Looking a Lot Like Universal Orlando Christmas

As you may know, the holiday season at the Orlando area theme park began last week in earnest. At Universal Orlando, the holiday parade brings delight each evening. Sure, the Grinch continues to have a hate/hate relationship with Christmas. A fan favorite, Earl the Squirrel, displays his power in merchandise and a section in the Tribute Store. Recently, the holiday offerings at Universal Orlando reflected a distinct adjustment. Earl’s display of capitalism looks to be returning with “Mistletoe Pines.” The clues for this CityWalk holiday pop-up had been left. Also, the spooky side of Universal Orlando grew in the “Boo-Tique” in Islands of Adventure with some Krampus style.

Starting in CityWalk, the beginning construction process of Mistletoe Pines can be found. Last year, this area became festive with food, beverage, merchandise, and entertainment. Based on the overnight work revealed Friday Morning, this holiday area could be ready as soon as this weekend. Friday morning, guests could look in CityWalk and find a truck, a billboard, and a sign declaring the arrival of Mistletoe Pines. Earl and his acorns continue to make the holiday festive at Universal Orlando. The large red truck conveys the imagery of Earl the Squirrel’s Tree Farm operation. Also, guests will see a billboard that looks similar to the sign at the end of the 2022 Holiday Tribute Store. The combination of these elements will be hard to miss for most guests as they pass through CityWalk.

Based on this, guests should expect some wholesome holiday fun in the Mistletoe Pines area. However, in Islands of Adventure, a bit of spooky entered the holiday season at Universal Orlando. The seasonal shop located in the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure converted to a holiday theme on Friday. The “All Hallow’s Eve Krampus Boutique” opened for business today.

This merchandise location rotates through the Universal Orlando seasonal changes. In addition, this boutique tends to keep a touch of spooky year-round. Yet, this seasonal adjustment makes that spooky aspect obvious. The Krampus theme will be found throughout the store. The spookiness of the puppets and holiday décor gives off that Krampus vibe. This work by the Visual Merchandising Team adds that touch of the Universal Orlando style of Christmas.

Also, the “Mold-a-Rama” machines became fully functional within the Tribute Store. You can get an “Earl” mold or a “Grinch” mold. Please be careful, these molds will be warm and malleable when you first receive them from the machines.

Whether you prefer Earl, The Grinch, or Krampus, Universal Orlando has you covered. Of course, you never know what might pop up next at Universal Orlando during this red and green season.