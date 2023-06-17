Monster Gram Pictures Studios Opens at All Hallows Eve Boutique







The Universal Classic Monsters continue to play a large role in the past, present, and future of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Universal used the Universal Classic Monsters as key components of the summer theme for the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure. Monster Gram Pictures Studios became the summer theme for the All Hallows Eve Boutique.

In Tribute Store fashion, Universal Visual Merchandising redecorated the All Hallows Eve Boutique to resemble the Universal Classic Monsters creating their movies. Guests see the Monsters in various stages of movie production.

Monster Gram Pictures Studios

As guests enter the Monster Gram Pictures Studios, they see Frankenstein’s Monster sitting in his director’s chair. His bride and The Mummy serve as support staff for him as a director. Universal Orlando Resort fans should not miss the irony of The Mummy bringing cups of coffee. To cap that off, The Mummy also has a cup of coffee for Brendan Fraser. At least at Monster Gram Pictures Studios, B. Fraser finally gets his cup of coffee.

Other Universal Classic Monsters have work responsibilities at this studio. The Mummy, Dracula, Wolfman, and Creature from the Black Lagoon work here also. Throughout the summer theme of the All Hallows Eve Boutique, we see sets reflecting the movie studio idea.

Guests can see cameras rolling for a movie being produced. Dracula appears to be skilled in sound based on his place on the set. The movie studio’s needs in terms of art and makeup fall under Wolfman’s responsibility. The Creature must have some amazing camera skills based on his role with the movie studio.

Universal Classic Monster Merchandise at All Hallows Eve Boutique

No Monsters-themed retail location at Universal Orlando Resort would be without some cool merchandise. Several Universal Classic Monsters merchandise versions can be found around the store. Most of the inventory located within the store has been seen at Universal Orlando for some time. Still, that does not take away from the quality of this new summer-themed All Hallows Eve Boutique.

Universal Classic Monsters Mold-A-Rama

With this theme change for the All Hallows Eve Boutique, a new Mold-A-Rama can be found there. The Mold-A-Rama switched to Frankenstein’s Monster now. According to the updated signage, two other Universal Classic Monster molds will come later this summer. We know one of the additional molds will be Creature. The third has yet to be announced.

In typical fashion, Universal Orlando Resort did a wonderful job creating this environment. Monster Gram Pictures Studios should be a stop for all Universal Islands of Adventure visitors. The Universal Classic Monsters used in these displays continue to be a fan favorite. Guests should expect to see more of the Universal Classic Monsters as we get closer to the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in the summer of 2025.