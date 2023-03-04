Epic Universe Construction Is Moving Along Quickly at Universal Orlando

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


It’s been a while since we checked in on the progress of Universal Orlando’s upcoming third park (fourth if you count Volcano Bay.) Thanks to some aerial photos by @bioreconstruct on Twitter (who you should definitely follow) we can see the current status of the build. The construction seems to be moving ahead rather quickly.

Make sure you visit @bioreconstruct as there are far more images and information than what I am sharing!

Let’s take a look:

Overview of Epic Universe:

This is a look at the central corridor for the new park.

 

The new hotel being built and entrances to various areas of the park:

A hotel south of Epic Universe:

Near the Super Nintendo World Entrance:

Entrance to the upcoming Universal Monsters area of Epic Universe:

How To Train Your Dragon Section of Epic Universe:

New Wizarding World of Harry Potter land construction:

Dual Racing coasters:

It’s moving along pretty fast!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct on Twitter


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.