Epic Universe Construction Is Moving Along Quickly at Universal Orlando







It’s been a while since we checked in on the progress of Universal Orlando’s upcoming third park (fourth if you count Volcano Bay.) Thanks to some aerial photos by @bioreconstruct on Twitter (who you should definitely follow) we can see the current status of the build. The construction seems to be moving ahead rather quickly.

Make sure you visit @bioreconstruct as there are far more images and information than what I am sharing!

Let’s take a look:

Overview of Epic Universe:

Aerial overview of Universal’s Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/J5grY1z0nl — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

This is a look at the central corridor for the new park.

Aerial look at the central corridor of Epic Universe

1 Park entrance

2 Restaurant

3 Domed-roof attraction at a pond

4 Fountain basin

5 In-park hotel 6 A single palm tree was here years ago, after site was prepped. Replaced with this pole to represent park center. pic.twitter.com/TSFl0tIq3a — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2023

The new hotel being built and entrances to various areas of the park:

Aerial look at the in-park hotel in Epic Universe

1 Classic Monsters land portal

2 Harry Potter related land portal

3 New feature that lines up with hotel center

4 Seems to be the transition between hotel and park. pic.twitter.com/KAzc0MmXEA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

A hotel south of Epic Universe:

Aerial look at a new Universal hotel, south of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/IxD3gJiKzE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Near the Super Nintendo World Entrance:

At center, an aerial look at an Epic Universe attraction. Also:

1 Super Nintendo World entrance

2 Gift shop and cafe

3 BBQ restaurant (it has a fireplace chimney)

4 Mystery building that has been developing. pic.twitter.com/A7jokWSrgW — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2023

Aerial overview of the front of Super Nintendo World. Recent excavation at ground level. pic.twitter.com/Y28WzzoOKD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe.

1 Marquee of Mario Kart

2 Mario Kart queue

3 Mario Kart attraction

4 Gap in the mock 2-rail track of Donkey Kong

5 Much activity at Mount Beanpole. Also interesting frames along the Yoshi Adventure track. pic.twitter.com/aUJDvaxeHG — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial overview of Super Nintendo World in Universal’s Epic Universe.

Mario Kart entry at the large building.

Donkey Kong roller coaster top right. pic.twitter.com/LNfx4mE9aP — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at the Donkey Kong roller coaster at Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/yGb1ZDYdEs — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Entrance to the upcoming Universal Monsters area of Epic Universe:

Aerial look at theming of the portal to Classic Monsters land in Universal’s Epic Universe. Chips for rock work have been placed. Scaffolding up for sculpting. Themed roof steel in front of the portal opening faces the land. pic.twitter.com/BIrYUW1xF0 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2023

Aerial overview of Classic Monsters land in Epic Universe.

Zoom in and at center there’s theming of the barn at the roller coaster. Barn likely to have show scenes, and believed to have also a shuttle launch. Riders to go forward and back in the track before propelled to station pic.twitter.com/86ZxYihu3d — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2023

Aerial look at part of the roller coaster in Classic Monsters land. The covered areas of track indicate something will be built overhead. pic.twitter.com/WuarEEKFgT — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2023

How To Train Your Dragon Section of Epic Universe:

Aerial overview of How to Train Your Dragon land in Universal’s Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/2PBax0hcAi — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at seating for a theater show in How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/0trgsFQLur — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at theming in progress at the bay in How To Train Your Dragon land. Rock work on the bay walls. Ships (at right) have wood supports for their set construction. At center a pair of tall statues covered with scaffolding. pic.twitter.com/QeenSqvzYK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at some of the roller coasters in Universal’s Epic Universe.

At top a portion of the dual-racing coaster.

At right, a portion of the coaster in How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/muQtItQwYR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at concrete walls enclosing The Great Hall.

At top left, one of the newest foundations s. In How to Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/VDxqLzTzcA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

New Wizarding World of Harry Potter land construction:

Aerial look at frame of Porte Saint-Denis. Gateway into a Harry Potter related land in Universal’s Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/QNcGlJ7oAD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at the city blocks of a Harry Potter related land in Universal’s Epic Universe. Steel frame for Porte Saint-Denis in front. pic.twitter.com/leVNXlzGO7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Aerial look at facade construction in a Harry Potter land of Universal’s Epic Universe. Each of the streets likely leads to an attraction. At top, believed to be for the Ministry of Magic. pic.twitter.com/3NkilX5yYJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

Dual Racing coasters:

Aerial look at how the top hat element after the first launch has crossovers on both sides. In the dual-racing roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/dBPAJd2yxy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

It’s moving along pretty fast!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct on Twitter