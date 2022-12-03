Puss in Boots Movie Promotions at Universal Studios Florida

With the Universal Pictures movie, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” coming out in theatres on December 21st, 2022, Universal Studios Florida jumped into the promotional game. This week has been filled with movie promotions and trailers dropping. At Universal Studios Florida, you can see a promotional photo opportunity near the entrance to KidZone and some new treats at Schwab’s Pharmacy.

In the latest movie, Puss in Boots returns as a swashbuckling leche-loving star. Puss discovers he burned through eight of his nine lives. Thus Puss in Boots embarks on a journey that sounds like the plot of an Indiana Jones movie to find an artifact known as the mythical Last Wish to restore his nine lives.

In honor of this first movie in the Shrek franchise world in a decade, Universal Studios Florida places a photo opportunity near the entrance to KidZone area. Guests can view a larger backdrop with the movie title against a blue background. A large star can be seen prominently with this photo opportunity also. Since this movie earned a Christmas season release, we should have expected some festive theming for Puss in Boots and friends.

If that were not enough, a stand-up display of Puss in Boots holds a candy cane like a sword for this photo opportunity. He also wears a Santa hat. Are we making a trip to the North Pole in this movie? In contrast to him, Kitty Softpaws stand off to the side in a matching Santa hat. This looks like a great photo opportunity for kids and adults alike. In addition, near Puss in Boots, would be a stand-up display of Perrito (or Perro depending on the source consulted) who is a therapy dog in this movie. I would expect more sightings of these characters in the park over the next few weeks.

However, the “foodie” in me found something more interesting. Schwab’s Pharmacy received a recent makeover into a “Milk Bar” in honor of this movie. New window decoration can be seen at Schwab’s Pharmacy. The sign out front has new marketing. Inside the quick service location, some basic decorations and pictures appeared for this quick retheming.

Still, the best part shines as three movie-related new milkshakes have arrived at Schwab’s Pharmacy. Though these milkshakes do not appear on the online menu yet, a sign promotes them within the store. Each milkshake matches one of the movie characters seen at the photo opportunity.

Each one costs $9.99. They are:

Kitty Softpaws Tuxedo (cookies & crème ice cream, hot fudge, and OREO crumbs with white chocolate paws)

Puss in Boots Café Con Leche (coffee and dulce de leche ice cream with chocolate-covered espresso beans and caramel)

Perrito’s Minty PB and Chip (mint chip ice cream with peanut butter, sprinkles, OREO crumbs, and dog bone).

Also, if you visit Schwab’s Pharmacy, you could buy a dole whip also. Which frozen treat would you try? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

As always, eat like you mean it!