Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Released

In a day that displayed many movie trailers dropping, we can now view the new Indiana Jones one now. We even received a title for the fifth movie in this franchise. The latest installment will be called “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

In typical Indiana Jones fashion, the Nazis return as the enemy again. This movie takes place in 1969. Harrison Ford continues his role as the great adventuring archeologist, Indiana Jones. Mads Mikkelsen will play Voller, the antagonist of this movie. His villain character, Voller, came inspired by Wernher von Braun, a real Nazi who became a NASA engineer. Mikklesen said of his character, “He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past,” Both main characters will search for the Dial of Destiny.

In lore, this artifact can change reality as the name implies. Both Indiana Jones and Voller desire to control this artifact. The hunt for his artifact functions as the key plot device for this upcoming movie. With this artifact, both characters can make the world a better place in their own eyes.

The trailer opens with a short monologue about the good old days of being an adventurer. Those words are contrasted with images of Indiana Jones working in a seemingly boring academic setting. After that, the viewers get reminded that Indiana Jones does not believe in magic. However, in the trailer, he admits many things he cannot explain have happened to him. During those words, viewers see a quick reminder of previous films. The trailer closes with a fan service call back to “Indy” fighting with a whip and a gun.

Indiana Jones receives most of the face time in this trailer. The character of Voller should be exciting to see come to life. Still, we know from his other films that Mads Mikklesen plays an excellent villain.

The June 30, 2023 release date, announced earlier this year, matches the proclamation of a summer release in the trailer. We know that Harrison Ford received some movie magic to de-age him for this movie. Even though filming wrapped up earlier this year, this trailer brought us the first announcement of a title. Harrison Ford has stated this will be the last time he plays his character. Also, he voiced his feelings of emotion about that part of his life is over.

What did you think of the trailer? Are you anxious to see the last Indiana Jones movie? Please let us know in the comments below.