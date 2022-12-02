Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Analysis

Today was a big day for movie fans as we saw multiple trailers drop, including one for the upcoming 5th Indiana Jones film. But we also saw the release of the first trailer for the third and presumably final installment in the James Gunn lead Guardians of the Galaxy series.





In the trailer we see that some time has passed since we last saw the Guardians in Thor: Love & Thunder. We first see the crew all in matching uniforms with the Ravagers symbol on the chest. And as usual due to a miscommunication Drax causes a “situation”.



We also see what appears to be a baby Rocket, so we may delve into his backstory.







There is also a shot of the Guardians all in multi-color space suits jumping from a ship onto what appears to be another planet.







It seems they’ve found Gamora as she’s featured throughout the trailer. Of course this Gamora is the one from the past and not the same one as we saw in the other two films.







We also get a glimpse at High Evolutionary (Played by: Chukwdi Iwuji)







We also get our first look at Lylla, Rocket Racoon’s Otter girlfriend. It had been long speculated that she would make her appearance here. Though it is not yet known who would be voicing her.







We also get a quick glimpse at Adam Warlock (Played by: Will Poulter) who appears to be fighting the Guardians.







The trailer ends with them all walking together, which is a callback to the first film.







Cosmo the Space Dog (who had a speaking role in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) can be seen briefly in the trailer, but there’s no sign of Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, Perhaps we’ll just have to wait and see.



The final ride for the Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release on May 5th, 2023. Are you ready to blast off on one more adventure?