Pizza Ponte Disney Springs Serves Pizza Diavola for Flavors of Florida







Claiming that pizza at Walt Disney World lacks quality takes very little skill in doing a dining review. Anyone tasting pizza at Walt Disney World could reach that conclusion. Still, some places like Pizza Ponte Disney Springs serve better than the average pizza at Walt Disney World.

For Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs, Pizza Ponte started serving a seasonal pizza slice, Pizza Diavola. This new item for Flavors of Florida consists of Salame Calabrese and chili with a local Orlando petal honey. The cheese used is pecorino Romano.

Pizza Ponte serves pizza by the slice at Disney Springs. We feel that this place offers some of the best counter-service pizza on Walt Disney World property. Nevertheless, the pizza here will not satisfy everyone.

Pizza Diavola makes a great Flavors of Florida option if you find yourself at Disney Springs between now and mid-August. This limited-time option provides plenty of flavor for an $8.75 counter-service large slice of pizza.

The Salame Calabrese commonly consists of coarsely ground pork salami. This meat would be considered mildly spicy due to the generous addition of red pepper flakes and paprika in traditional preparation. These components create a chorizo-like red color.

Review of Pizza Ponte Flavors of Florida Pizza

Based on the preparation style of pizza at Pizza Ponte, one will experience evidence of grease on the generic paper plates used here. We felt the pizza possessed a touch of olive oil also. However, that could have been a combination of the meat and preparation method.

In addition to the slight spice level of the Salame Calabrese, the pizza receives some extra punch from the chili. Yet, with the local honey, the balance of flavors works nicely. One thing that can be said about this pizza is that it always has flavor.

This provides decent value and good flavor. Though we might prefer one of the other pizza slices at Pizza Ponte, we enjoyed this pizza. We might even order it again before Flavors of Florida ends.

If you’re interested, we placed a review of another Flavors of Florida item below. As always, eat like you mean it!

